RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Wednesday, July 6.

Defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies have lost their first two games. However, they have a star-studded roster to fall back on and will bank on the likes of N Jagadeesan and Manimaran Siddharth to step up. As for the Ruby Trichy Warriors, they have two points after two games, with the duo of Adithya Ganesh and Sarvana Kumar starring for them. Although they will start as the underdogs, Ruby Trichy Warriors have a well-balanced side capable of taking the game to the Super Gilles, making for an entertaining game of cricket in Dindigul.

RTW vs CSG Probable Playing 11 Today

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier and R Alexander.

RTW XI

Amit Sathvik, Murali Vijay, Nidish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, Sarvana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi and Ajay Krishna.

Match Details

RTW vs CSG, TNPL 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual. The powerplay phase will be crucial from a batting point of view, with the new ball skidding on nicely under the lights. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. The pacers will also revert to a change of pace, but the dew factor could go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s RTW vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan, who was the leading run-getter in TNPL 2021, has started slowly this time around with only 26 runs to his name. He has looked in good touch despite getting out cheaply in both of his outings. Nevertheless, he is a good player of pace and spin and is capable of anchoring the innings to perfection, making him a must-have in your RTW vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Murali Vijay: Murali Vijay showed signs of his vintage self in the previous game, scoring 34 runs off just 16 balls, including six fours and a massive six. He has a heap of experience to fall back on, having played in all three formats for India. With Vijay known for his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

S Harish Kumar: S Harish Kumar has been CSG's best player so far with handy contributions with both the bat and ball. While he has upped his game with the bat, his bowling is what sets him apart. He is capable of picking up wickets in the middle overs, with his accuracy holding him in good stead. With form on his side, Harish Kumar can be backed to have an impact in this game as well.

Bowlers

M Mathivannan: M Mathivannan had a decent outing in the previous game for the Ruby Trichy Warriors, taking a wicket and conceding just 20 runs in his four overs. He is known for his stump-to-stump type of bowling with his variations also bound to come in handy. With the conditions also likely to suit him, he is a must-have in your RTW vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RTW vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan (CSG)

Sandeep Warrier (CSG)

Murali Vijay (RTW)

Important stats for RTW vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

Uthirasamy Sasidev - 73 runs in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 36.50

Harish Kumar - 65 runs and 1 wicket in 2 TNPL 2022 matches

Nidish Rajagopal - 66 runs in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 126.92

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, A Ganesh, M Vijay, K Gandhi, N Rajagopal, S Harish Kumar, A Krishna, S Warrier, R Shah, M Siddharth and M Mathivannan.

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: M Vijay.

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, A Ganesh, M Vijay, K Gandhi, N Rajagopal, R Sonu Yadav, A Dhas, S Warrier, P Sarvana Kumar, M Siddharth and M Mathivannan.

Captain: A Ganesh. Vice-captain: R Sonu Yadav.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far