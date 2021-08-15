RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Final

The final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 has the Ruby Trichy Warriors taking on Chepauk Super Gillies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors will be looking to go the distance, having started as underdogs. They face a strong Chepauk Super Gillies side itching to make amends for their loss to the Warriors in the Qualifier 1 as they look to defend their TNPL crown on Sunday.

RTW vs CSG Probable Playing 11 Today

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Amit Sathvik, Santosh Shiv, Adithya Ganesh (WK), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Nidhish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, M Mathivannan, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (C), Sunil Sam

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (C), N Jagadeesan (WK), S Radhakrishnan, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander

Match Details

RTW vs CSG, TNPL 2021, Final

Date and Time: August 15th, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is likely to be on the slower side, run-scoring should be easy early on in the innings. The pacers will likely get some bounce and swing with the new ball, but they will revert to off-pace as the match progresses. The spinners should have a big say in the proceedings, with wickets in hand being crucial in the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s RTW vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Narayan Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan has often come up with the goods at the top of the order for the Chepauk Super Gillies. Given the occasion, Jagadeesan will look to score some quick runs and deliver some points in your RTW vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Nidhish Rajagopal: Perhaps the breakout star of this year's TNPL, Nidish Rajagopal comes into this game on the back of two fifties against the Super Gillies themselves. He will be looking for another big knock as the Ruby Trichy Warriors eye a big win in this high-octane fixture.

All-rounder

Antony Dhas: Although Antony Dhas hasn't come up with anything substantial in the last few games, he has been a force to be reckoned with both the bat and ball. Given the nature of the pitch, Dhas is a decent addition and should come up with the goods against the Super Gillies.

Bowler

R Sai Kishore: R Sai Kishore was the Man of the Match in CSG's win in the Qualifier 2 with three wickets to his name. Handy with the bat as well, Sai Kishore is a must-have in your RTW vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction team

N Jagadeesan (CSG): 504 points

R Sathish (CSG): 499 points

P Sarvana Kumar (RTW): 452 points

Important stats for RTW vs CSG TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan: 246 runs in 9 TNPL 2021 matches; Bat Average: 30.75

Nidish Rajagopal: 280 runs in 8 TNPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 46.67

R Sai Kishore: 11 wickets in 5 TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.18

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, A Sathvik, K Gandhi, M Adnan Khan, N Rajagopal, A Dhas, S Harish Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, M Poiyamozhi and M Mathivannan

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: R Sai Kishore

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, A Ganesh, K Gandhi, M Adnan Khan, N Rajagopal, R Sathish, A Dhas, R Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, M Poiyamozhi and M Mathivannan

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: A Dhas

