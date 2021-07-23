RTW vs LKK Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's TNPL 2021 match

The Ruby Trichy Warriors will take on the Lyca Kovai Kings in Match No. 5 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors started their TNPL campaign with a thumping win over the Nellai Royal Kings. As a result, they are on top of the table as well.

Meanwhile, the Lyca Kovai Kings took on the Salem Spartans in their first match, which eventually got abandoned.

On that note, here are three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming TNPL fixture.

#3 Sai Sudarshan

Sai Sudarshan (Image Courtesy: TNPL Twitter)

Left-handed top-order batter Sai Sudarshan has had a great start to this edition of the TNPL.

He scored a brilliant 43-ball 87 for the Lyca Kovai Kings in their first game. The innings was laced with eight fours and five sixes, with a strike rate of 202.3 as well.

However, the game was unfortunately abandoned. Sai Sudarshan will want to replicate his performance as the Lyca Kovai Kings eye their first win of the season.

#2 M Mathivannan

Left-arm spinner M Mathivannan picked up three wickets for the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their first game of the TNPL 2021. Interestingly, he picked up three wickets in just four deliveries.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors bundled out the Nellai Royal Kings for just 77 runs. Mathivannan will want to carry forward the momentum going into the next game.

Amith Sathvik VP is the leading run-scorer for the Ruby Trichy Warriors this far in the TNPL 2021.

The opening batter struck a 52-ball 71 in their first game. He smashed six fours and two sixes in his innings as well, striking at 136.5.

He affected a run-out as well, and being a wicket-keeper, he can earn your Dream11 team some extra points with his glove-work as well.

