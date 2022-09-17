RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 2022, Match 15

Team Ruby (RUB) will take on Team Emerald (EME) in the 15th match of the KCA Pink T20 2022 on Saturday, September 17, at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Kerala. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Team Ruby are one of the weakest teams in this year's KCA Pink T20 tournament as they have won one of their last five matches. Team Emerald, on the other hand, have won three of their last five games.

Team Ruby will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Team Emerald are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RUB vs EME Match Details

The 15th match of the KCA Pink T20 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Kerala. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RUB vs EME, Match 15

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Kerala

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Kerala is good for bowling. There are a lot of opportunities for both spinners and pacers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Team Emerald and Team Pearl, where a total of 113 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

RUB vs EME Form Guide

RUB - L L L L W

EME - W W L W L

RUB vs EME Probable Playing XI

RUB Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Keerthi James (c), Aswathy Babu (wk), Darsana Mohanan, Biby Sebastin, Aleena Surendran, Joshitha VJ, Urvasi SR, Aparna K K, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Siha Santosh, and Abhirami R.

EME Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Shani Thayyil Sasidharan, Abina M (wk), Drisya I V, Najla Noushad, Anaswara Santosh, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nandana C K, Nandini PT, Nithya Loordh, and Soniya Babu.

RUB vs EME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Babu (5 matches, 80 runs)

S Karthik, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

Drisya (5 matches, 36 runs)

Drisya and S Urvasi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Gayathri is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. She has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Sasidharan (5 matches, 194 runs, 9 wickets)

S Sasidharan and J Keerthi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sadanandan is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Noushad (5 matches, 39 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Noushad and S Anaswara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. V Joshitha is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RUB vs EME match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sasidharan

S Sasidharan will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of four overs, making her the safest option for the captaincy. She has already scored 194 runs and scalped nine wickets in the last five games.

N Noushad

Since the pitch is decent, you can make N Noushad the captain of the grand league teams. She has already scored 39 runs and picked up five wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for RUB vs EME, Match 15

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Sasidharan 194 runs and 9 wickets 590 points N Noushad 39 runs and 5 wickets 256 points S Anaswara 33 runs and 6 wickets 234 points J Keerthi 27 runs and 6 wickets 249 points A Sadanandan 105 runs and 1 wicket 220 points

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in the death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Babu

Batters: G Gayathri, S Urvasi, Drisya

All-rounders: S Sasidharan, A Sadanandan, M Darsana, J Keerthi

Bowlers: N Noushad, S Anaswara, V Joshitha

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Babu

Batters: G Gayathri, S Urvasi, Drisya

All-rounders: S Sasidharan, A Sadanandan, S Aleena, J Keerthi

Bowlers: N Noushad, S Anaswara, V Joshitha

