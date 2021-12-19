RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 6

Team Ruby will take on Team Emerald in the sixth match of the T20 Pink Challenge 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Team Ruby took on Team Sapphire in the inaugural match of the T20 Pink Challenge 2021. Despite posting 124 runs while bating first, they failed to defend the total. Team Emerald, on the other hand, made a winning start to their T20 Pink Challenge 2021 campaign, beating Team Pearl by 11 runs.

RUB vs EME Probable Playing 11 Today

RUB XI

Akshaya Sadanandan (c), M Abina (wk), Santosh Siha, J Chaithanya, Sayoojya Salilan, Joseph Jipsa, Najla Noushad, NR Anjana, MP Aleena, Aleena Ann Joy, A K Aiswarya

EME XI

Mariya Benny, Baby Arya, B Sauparnika, Mani Minnu (c), Surendran Aleena, Mohanan Darsana, VJ Joshitha, Santosh Anaswara, PR Vaishna (wk), Suresh A Alka, Surendran Vinaya

Match Details

RUB vs EME, KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 6

Date and Time: 19th December, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Santana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the bowlers, who will dominate the proceedings. The highest score over the last four games played at the venue has been 128 and anything around 120 could prove to be par on this wicket. The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s RUB vs EME Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Abina could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. She is good with the bat and is decent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

S Salilan can play the role of a finisher in her team. In the previous match against Team Sapphire, she remained not out on 24, leading Team Ruby to victory.

All-rounders

A Sadanandan was in top form in the previous game, scoring 65 runs off 60 deliveries. Sadanandan also picked up a wicket and could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your RUB vs EME Dream11 fantasy team.

M Minnu, Team Emerald's captain, is known to lead with responsibility. She scored 50 runs off 36 balls against Team Pearl, with her knock including eight fours and two sixes.

Bowler

S Anaswara has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball in the T20 Pink Challenge 2021. She picked up two wickets against Team Pearl at a stellar economy rate of 2.5.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUB vs EME Dream11 prediction team

A Sadanandan (RUB)

M Minnu (EME)

S Vinaya (EME)

S Anaswara (EME)

M Darsana (EME)

Important stats for RUB vs EME Dream11 prediction team

A Sadanandan: 65 runs and 1 wicket

M Minnu: 50 runs

S Anaswara: 2 wickets

S Salilan: 24 runs

RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Pink Challenge 2021)

RUB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Abina, S Salilan, J Chaithanya, B Sauparnika, A Sadanandan, M Minnu, M Darsana, S Aleena, S Vinaya, S Anaswara, N Noushad

Captain: A Sadanandan. Vice-captain: M Minnu.

RUB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Abina, P Vaishna, S Salilan, J Chaithanya, B Sauparnika, A Sadanandan, M Minnu, M Darsana, S Vinaya, S Anaswara, N Noushad

Captain: S Salilan. Vice-captain: S Vinaya

Edited by Samya Majumdar