RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 Match 6

Team Ruby will take on Team Emerald in match number six of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RUB vs EME Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Team Ruby lost their first game against Team Sapphire. They fell nine runs short while chasing a target of 115.
On the other hand, defending champions Team Emerald recorded a two-wicket win over Team Pearl as they hunted down a target of 100 with three balls to spare.
RUB vs EME, Match Details
The 6th match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Ruby and Team Emerald will be played on September 12th 2022 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: RUB vs EME
Date & Time: September 12th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, bowlers have dominated at this venue in the past and this season it has also been quite a low-scoring venue. Thus, more of the same can be expected and bowlers will have a major say once again.
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average 1st-innings score: 98
Average 2nd-innings score: 97
RUB vs EME Probable Playing 11 today
Team Ruby Team News
No major injury concerns.
Team Ruby Probable Playing XI: Aswathy Babu (wk), Keerthi James (c), Sayooja Salilan, Siha Santosh, Gopika Gayathri Devi, SR Urvasi, Mohanan Darsanan, Aleena Surendran, K K Aparna, Sebastin Biby, VJ Joshitha
Team Emerald Team News
No major injury concerns.
Team Emerald Probable Playing XI: M Abina (wk), Akshaya Sadanandan (c), B Sauparnika, Stanly Steffi, Drisya, Nandana, Shani Sasidharan, Anaswara Santosh, Najla Noushad, Loordh Nithya, P T Nandini
Today’s RUB vs EME Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
M Abina (1 match, 1 run)
M Abina didn’t fire in the game against Pearl but she had a decent run last year. She mustered 152 runs in nine innings and kept really nicely too.
Top Batter Pick
SR Urvasi (1 match, 25 runs)
SR Urvasi looked solid with the bat in the last game. She racked up 25 in 24 balls in a knock that included four boundaries.
Top All-rounder Pick
Keerthi James (1 match, 2 runs, 1 wicket)
Keerthi James didn’t perform that well in the last match. She took just one wicket and scored just two runs with the bat. But she was consistent last season and could be a player to look out for.
Top Bowler Pick
Anaswara Santosh (1 match, 33 runs, 1 wicket)
Anaswara Santosh made significant contributions with both bat and ball for Emerald in their last encounter. She accumulated 33 runs with the bat and also chipped in with one wicket with the ball.
RUB vs EME match captain and vice-captain choices
Shani Sasidharan (1 match, 32 runs, 3 wickets)
Shani Sasidharan had a huge impact in the match against Pearl. She scored 32 runs with the bat and returned figures of 3/13 from four overs.
Aleena Surendran (1 match, 31 runs, 1 wicket)
Aleena Surendran is in good form with both bat and ball. She scored 31 at a strike-rate of 119.23 against Sapphire and also picked up one wicket while conceding 14 runs from three overs.
5 must-picks with player stats for RUB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
RUB vs EME match expert tips
Both teams boast some quality all-rounders. The likes of Akshaya Sadanandan, Aleena Surendran, Shani Sasidharan and Keerthi James have been very consistent in domestic cricket over the last couple of years. Hence, they will be the top captaincy candidates.
RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: M Abina
Batters: B Sauparnika, Drisya, SR Urvasi
All-rounders: Akshaya Sadanandan, Aleena Surendran, Shani Sasidharan, Keerthi James
Bowlers: K K Aparna, Anaswara Santosh, VJ Joshitha
RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Abina
Batters: Siha Santosh, B Sauparnika, SR Urvasi
All-rounders: Aleena Surendran, Shani Sasidharan, Keerthi James, Nandana
Bowlers: Sebastian Biby, Anaswara Santosh, VJ Joshitha