RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 15

Team Ruby will take on Team Emerald in the 15th game of the T20 Pink Challenge 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

Team Ruby began their campaign with three successive losses. However, they won their next two games. With eight points, they are now fourth in the points table. Team Emerald, meanwhile, have been the team to beat. They have won four of their five games thus far, and are the favourites to win this contest as well.

RUB vs EME Probable Playing XIs Today

RUB XI

Akshaya Sadanandan (c), M Abina (wk), Santosh Siha, Sayoojya Salilan, J Chaithanya, Joseph Jipsa, Najla Noushad, NR Anjana, MP Aleena, SR Urvasi, KA Sivanai.

EME XI

Mani Minnu (c), B Sauparnika, Santosh Anaswara, Surendran Aleena, Mohanan Darsana, Fairooz Fathima, VJ Joshitha, Stanly Steffi, Yadhu Priya, Surendran Vinaya, Baby Arya.

Match Details

Match: RUB vs EME, KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 15.

Date and Time: 24th December, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Santana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour bowlers, who will hope to be in control of the game. The highest score on this ground over the last four games has been 128 runs. A score of 120 could prove to be par on this wicket. The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s RUB vs EME Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Abina could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She could be crucial in the middle order for Rajasthan.

Batters

S Salilan can play the role of finisher for her team. In the game against Team Sapphire, she remained not out on 24 to lead her team to victory.

All-rounders

M Minnu is the captain of her team, and is known to lead with responsibility. She scored 50 runs off 36 balls in the game against Team Pearl; her sterling knock included eight fours and two sixes.

Meanwhilke, A Sadanandan has showed her exquisite stroke-making skills. She was in top form recently, scoring 65 runs off 60 deliveries. She also picked up a wicketm and could prove to be a wonderful multiplier choice for your RUB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy side.

Bowlers

S Anaswara has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball. She picked up two wickets against Team Pearl, and had a stellar economy rate of 2.5.

Five best players to pick in RUB vs EME Dream11 prediction team

M Minnu (EME) – 659 points.

A Sadanandan (RUB) – 571 points.

S Vinaya (EME) – 314 points.

S Anaswara (EME) – 300 points.

M Darsana (EME) – 264 points.

Key stats for RUB vs EME Dream11 prediction team

M Minnu: 186 runs and 9 wickets.

A Sadanandan: 256 runs and 6 wickets.

S Aleena: 57 runs and 2 wickets.

M Abina: 128 runs.

RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Today

RUB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Abina, S Salilan, S Siha, B Sauparnika, A Sadanandan, M Minnu, M Darsana, S Aleena, S Vinaya, S Anaswara, N Noushad,

Captain: M Minnu. Vice-Captain: A Sadanandan.

RUB vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Abina, S Salilan, S Siha, B Sauparnika, A Sadanandan, M Minnu, M Darsana, S Vinaya, S Anaswara, N Noushad, M Aleena.

Captain: S Anaswara. Vice-Captain: M Abina.

Edited by Bhargav