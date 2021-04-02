RUB vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - April 3rd, 2021

Match 15 of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers will see Team Ruby take on Team Emerald at the SD Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Team Ruby have been in impressive form in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers, winning three of their five games. Led by Sasidharan Shani, Ruby are well on course for a top-two finish. But the likes of Team Pearl and Team Amber are right behind them in the points table.

Team Emerald, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers points table with no wins in four. They head into Saturday's game on the back of a disappointing loss to Pearl. Although they are the underdogs, Emerald have a youthful side capable of giving Team Ruby a run for their money.

Either way, a cracking KCA Pink T20 Challengers game beckons on Saturday.

Squads to choose from:

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya

Team Emerald

Vaishna MP (wk), Malavika Sabu, Divya Ganesh, Feba Fatim, Jipsa Joseph, Minnu Mani (c), Devisree Hari, Manasvi Potti, Saraswathi Unni Amit, NithyaLoordh, Biby Sebastin, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Anushka CV, Aiswarya R, Aneena Mathew, Keziah Miriam Sabin

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk)

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani(c), Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P(wk), Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh, Aiswarya M

Match Details

Match: Team Amber vs Team Ruby

Date & Time: April 3rd, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side, with the batters having to work hard for their runs. While the spinners are expected to rule the roost, the pacers should also get the ball to move around in the initial exchanges. Wickets in hand will be crucial to either side's fortunes, with 130-140 being a good total at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss as the pitch should slow down as the game progresses.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RUB vs EME KCA)

RUB vs EME Dream11 Tips - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MP Vaishna, T Shani, A Akshaya, G Jilu, M Minnu, CMC Nalja, TP Ajanya, MAJ Aswathy, VS Mrudula, M Aneena and S Biby

Captain: M Minnu. Vice-captain: A Akshaya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MP Vaishna, T Shani, A Akshaya, G Jilu, M Minnu, CMC Nalja, TP Ajanya, MAJ Aswathy, VS Mrudula, M Aneena and S Biby

Captain: T Shani. Vice-captain: M Minnu