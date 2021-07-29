RTW vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2021 Match 14

The Ruby Trichy Warriors take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in match number 14 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Both teams have been inconsistent in the TNPL so far. While the Ruby Trichy Warriors have two wins and as many losses from their four games, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won one, lost one and one match was washed out.

RTW vs ITT Probable Playing 1 Today

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Amit Sathvik, Sumant Jain, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, M Mathivannan, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi, Sunil Sam

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Siddharth, N Mohammed Ashik (wk), S Aravind, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Tushar Raheja, M Mohammed (c), R Rajkumar, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan

Match Details

RTW vs ITT, match 14, TNPL

Date and Time: July 29th 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has favored the batters in the TNPL. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. In fact, as many as eight TNPL games have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s RTW vs ITT Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Amit Sathvik – Sathvik has been batting well and contributing consistently for his side. He has scored 124 runs in four games and has a strike rate of 121.35.

Batsmen

Muhammed Adnan Khan – The 20-year-old batsman has played just two TNPL games, amassing 79 runs at a strike rate of 127.41.

S Siddharth - Siddharth has a knack for producing substantial knocks at the top of the order. He starred in ITT’s first win of the season as he scored 41.

All-rounders

M Mohammed – The seam-bowling all-rounder can have a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He has already taken four wickets in two TNPL games this season.

Antony Dhas – Dhas is another player who can contribute effectively all-round. He has looked good with the bat, scoring 69 runs at a strike-rate of 150.

Bowlers

M Mathivannan – Mathivannan has been RTW’s best bowler this season so far. He has picked up six wickets from four games and has an economy rate of 5.13.

Aswin Crist – The 27-year-old pacer has started the season well, picking up three wickets from two completed games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in RTW vs ITT Dream11 prediction team

M Mathivannan (RTW): 229 points

Amit Sathvik (RTW): 184 points

P Saravan Kumar (RTW): 184 points

M Mohammed (ITT): 166 points

Aswin Crist (ITT): 164 points

Important stats for RTW vs ITT Dream11 prediction team

Muhammed Adnan Khan: 79 runs in two games; SR – 127.41

M Mathivannan: Six wickets in four games; ER – 5.13

M Mohammed: 24 runs & four wickets from two innings; ER – 7.40

Aswin Crist: Three wickets from two innings; ER – 7.12

RTW vs ITT Dream 11 Prediction (TNPL)

Dream11 Team 1: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - TNPL 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Sathvik, S Siddharth, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Nidhish Rajagopal, M Mohammed, Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, Aswin Crist, Maan Bafna, P Saravan Kumar, M Mathivannan

Captain: M Mohammed. Vice-captain: M Mathivannan

Dream11 Team 2: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - TNPL 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Mohammed, Amit Sathvik, P Francis Rokins, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Nidhish Rajagopal, M Mohammed, Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, Aswin Crist, Rahil Shah, M Mathivannan

Captain: R Rajkumar. Vice-captain: Muhammed Adnan Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar