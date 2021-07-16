HAM vs SUS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Vitality T20 Blast Match – July 16th, 2021

Hampshire will take on Sussex in the 117th match of the Vitality T20 Blast.

Hampshire occupy seventh position in the South Group table and have three wins from 11 matches. They have lost five matches while three games have ended without a result. Hampshire are six points behind Sussex in the table and will have a tough job tonight. They will also face Essex earlier in the day before facing Sussex and exhaustion might play a part.

With five wins and two losses from 12 games, Sussex are second in the South Group table in the T20 Blast. They trail table-toppers Kent by two points and have a net run rate of 0.458. Sussex have won their last two fixtures in the league and defeated Essex by six wickets in their most recent contest.

Squads to choose from:

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Tom Prest, D’Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood,

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Mitch Claydon, Henry Crocombe, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Harrison Ward, David Wiese

Predicted Playing 11

Hampshire

D’Arcy Short, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, Oliver Carter, Will Beer, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Ollie Robinson, Mitch Claydon

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Sussex, 117th Match

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 16th July, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl pitch is balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will be able to find assistance from the track. Pacers will be expected to do well on this pitch. However, the surface might get slower considering this is the second match of the day. The average first innings score here is 148.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, D’Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Luke Wright, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Colin de Grandhomme, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Archie Lenham, Chris Wood

Captain: D’Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Ravi Bopara

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, D’Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Travis Head, Luke Wright, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Colin de Grandhomme, Mason Crane, Archie Lenham, Chris Wood

Captain: Colin de Grandhomme, Vice-Captain: David Wiese

