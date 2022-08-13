KMB vs ER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Kenya D10, Match 2

Kakamega Buffalos (KMB) will take on Embu Rhinos (ER) in match 2 of the Kenya D10 League on Saturday at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament. The Rhinos will enter the tournament as one of the favourites as they have a squad full of in-form and experienced players. The Buffalos, meanwhile, are also coming after a good domestic season.

The Buffalos will look to start their campaign on a positive note, but the Rhinos are a relatively better team and expected to win.

KMB vs ER Probable Playing XIs

KMB

Morris Ouma (wk), Raj Shetty, Rushabvardhan Patel, Vishal Bhojani, Arthava Tembekar, William Ngare, Irfan Elahi, Arun Yadav, Kevin Mutembei, Yogesh Sawant, Alfred Luseno.

ER

Rakep Patel (wk), Narendra Kalyan, Nelson Odhiambo, Mirza Dhanish, Jitendra Hirani, Shabbaz Malik, Sajjad Malik, Protus Asirigwa, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Aum Patel, Tony Ochieng.

Match Details

Match: KMB vs ER, Kenya D10, Match 2.

Date and Time: August 13, 2022, 1:00 PM IST;

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi;

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi aids batting. Spinners could have some purchase,. but both teams should look to bat after winning the toss.

KMB vs ER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rakep Patel, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings. M Ouma is another good pick.

Batters

Rushabvardhan Patel and Nelson Odhiambo are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. V Bhojani is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few domestic games.

All-rounders

S Malik and W Nagre are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game, They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Ochieng is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are P Asirigwa and A Luseno. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. Nehemiah Odhiambo is another good pick.

Three best players to pick in KMB vs ER Dream11 prediction team

Nelson Odhiambo (ER)

T Ochieng (ER)

W Ngare (KMB).

Kakamega Buffalos vs Embu Rhinos Dream11 Prediction (Kenya D10)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Rakep Patel, M Ouma, V Bhojani, Nelson Odhiambo, Rushabvardhan Patel, W Ngare, T Ochieng, S Malik, Nehemiah Odhiambo, A Luseno, P Asirigwa.

Captain: Rushabvardhan Patel. Vice Captain: Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Rakep Patel, V Bhojani, Nelson Odhiambo, Rushabvardhan Patel, W Ngare, T Ochieng, J Hirani, S Malik, Nehemiah Odhiambo, A Luseno, P Asirigwa

Captain: Rushabvardhan Patel. Vice Captain: T Ochieng.

Edited by Bhargav