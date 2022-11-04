MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 30

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 30th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Melbourne Stars are slowly finding their groove in the WBBL, winning both of their last two completed matches. Youngsters Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Day have impressed for the Stars, who are in with a fair chance of a top-five finish. As for their opponents, the Adelaide Strikers have lost just one out of their last five matches, with their batting unit being the driving force behind those wins. However, their previous loss was at the hands of the Stars, with Tess Flintoff smashing the fastest-ever WBBL fifty in that game. With both sides eyeing two crucial points, an entertaining game beckons in Perth.

MS-W vs AS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 30th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Stars Women take on the Adelaide Strikers Women in Perth. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 5th November 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MS-W vs AS-W Form Guide

Adelaide Strikers: L-W-W-W-W-L

Melbourne Stars: L-L-NR-W-NR-W

MS-W vs AS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c), Sasha Maloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Una Raymond-Hoey and Sophie Day.

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 30

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (7 matches, 150 runs, Average: 30.00)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been in decent touch for the Stars, scoring 150 runs, including a fifty, in seven matches. She scored a 49-ball 47 in the previous game, anchoring the Stars' innings and allowing the likes of Capsey and Flintoff to go big. With Winfield capable of scoring big runs herself, she should be a good pick for your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Katie Mack (7 matches, 207 runs, Average: 34.50)

Katie Mack is another top performer in the tournament, scoring 207 runs in seven matches so far. Along with Deandra Dottin, Mack has consistently scored runs in the powerplay for the Strikers. With Mack looking to be in good touch coming into the game, she is a top pick for your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (7 matches, 134 runs, 9 wickets)

Annabel Sutherland has been the Melbourne Stars' top player in the WBBL, scoring 134 runs and picking up nine wickets in seven matches. Although she did not have a great outing in the reverse fixture, the conditions should suit her skill set. Given her recent form, Sutherland is a must-have in your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Wellington (7 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 15.73)

Amanda Wellington was unable to impose herself in the previous game, conceding over 10 runs per over. However, she has been the standout bowler for the Strikers, picking up 11 wickets in just seven matches. With Wellington capable of scoring some quick runs as well, she is another must-have in your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs AS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters on the women's circuit and has been in decent form, amassing 151 runs in seven matches. She also scored 30 runs in the previous match against the Stars. With Wolvaardt due for a big score, she is a top captaincy pick for your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland has been in fine form all season, scoring 134 runs and picking up eight wickets in seven matches. She has batted in the top order and has been able to put her foot down in the middle overs. With Sutherland being the Stars' go-to bowler as well, she is a popular choice as captain or vice-captain in your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MS-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Katie Mack 207 runs in 7 matches Laura Wolvaardt 151 runs in 7 matches Annabel Sutherland 134 runs in 7 matches Lauren Winfield-Hill 150 runs in 7 matches Amanda Jade-Wellington 11 wickets in 7 matches

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 30

Alice Capsey has been in fine form for the Stars and put in a good performance in the reverse fixture as well. She is a good player of spin and will fancy a match-up against Wellington. With Capsey also adding value with the ball, she could be a game-changing selection in your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Katie Mack, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown, Tess Flintoff

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Alice Capsey (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath (c), Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown, Sasha Maloney

