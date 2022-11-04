Create
Current Run Rate: 0
Starts at 10:00 local time
 
TEAMS

Melbourne Stars Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c and wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Adelaide Strikers Women: Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Annie O'Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown  
TOSS

Adelaide Strikers Women have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 30 in the Women's Big Bash League 2022, here at Sportskeeda! Melbourne Stars Women will take on Adelaide Strikers Women at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth. Bringing all the T20 action to you, will be the commentary pair of Bidipto and Divyansh.

Adelaide Strikers Women are currently on 8 points from 7 matches with a net run rate of +0.175. Katie Mack with 207 runs and Madeline Penna with 168 runs are their two highest run scorers so far, respectively. Mack is fourth among the tournament's most run getters and Penna, eighth. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Darcie Brown, both have 11 wickets to their name up to now, the most for any bowler from the Strikers Women. A win today will take them closer to a place in the final four, which is well within their grasp.

Melbourne Stars Women are presently sixth in the points table with 2 wins and 2 no results. Their net run rate is +0.011 at the moment. England international Lauren Winfield-Hill has scored the most, 150 runs for them, thus far. All-rounder Annabel Sutherland is their highest wicket taker till now with 9 scalps. If they win this match, they will join their opponents on points. But a loss will put them in a bit of a hole and make their semi-final qualification more difficult. 

The last time both these teams were in action, was against each other itself, in Match 26 that too, when the Stars Women got the better of the Adelaide side by 22 runs. Tess Flintoff was the player of the match for her swashbuckling 51* off only 16 balls and 1 wicket. Will that result get repeated or will the Strikers Women strike this time round? Let's find out!  