NW vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see the Northern Warriors (NW) squaring off against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NW vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Team Abu Dhabi have won none of their last two matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. The Northern Warriors, too, have won none of their last two matches.

The Northern Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but Team Abu Dhabi have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NW vs TAD Match Details

The 10th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NW vs TAD, Match 10

Date and Time: November 26, 2022, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Chennai Braves and the Bangla Tigers, where a total of 219 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

NW vs TAD Form Guide

NW - L L

TAD - L T

NW vs TAD Probable Playing XI

NW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Rovman Powell ©, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Gus Atkinson, and Rayad Emrit.

TAD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Chris Lynn ©, James Vince (wk), Alex Hales, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-Ul-Haq, and Mustafizur Rahman.

NW vs TAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Vince

J Vince is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Lewis is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Hales

A Lyth and A Hales are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B King has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Amad Butt

F Allen and Amad Butt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. L Dawson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Hatzoglou

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Hatzoglou and J Siddiqui. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Tye is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NW vs TAD match captain and vice-captain choices

P Hatzoglou

P Hatzoglou is expected to bowl in death overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has picked up wickets in the last two matches.

A Hales

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make A Hales the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He smashed a crucial 212 runs in the recently concluded World Cup tournament.

5 Must-Picks for NW vs TAD, Match 10

B King - 65 runs

Amad Butt - 2 wickets

U Khan - 64 runs

P Hatzoglou - 3 wickets

J Siddiqui - 3 wickets

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Vince, K Lewis

Batters: A Hales, A Lyth, B King, R Powell

All-rounders: Amad Butt

Bowlers: P Hatzoglou, J Siddiqui, A Tye, W Parnell

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: J Vince, K Lewis

Batters: A Hales, A Lyth, B King, U Khan

All-rounders: Amad Butt

Bowlers: P Hatzoglou, J Siddiqui, A Tye, Naveen-ul-Haq

Poll : 0 votes