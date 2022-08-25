SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) take on Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction.

The Southern Brave have been the team to beat in the competition with four wins in as many games. Anya Shrubsole and Co. have clicked as a unit, coming up trumps with both the bat and ball in crunch moments.

As for their opponents Trent Rockets, they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot with two wins in four games. A defeat would prove to be catastrophic for them. But given the starpower they have at their disposal, the Trent Rockets should prove to be a handful for the Southern Brave.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Match Details

The 17th match of The Women's Hundred between Trent Rockets Women and Southern Brave Women will be played on August 25 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOB-W vs TRT-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 25th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Streaming: Fancode

SOB-W vs TRT-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl has been a good one to bat on, with the average score at the venue being 145. The spinners have enjoyed the conditions, accounting for over 50 percent of the wickets on this ground this season. Wickets in hand will be key, with teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st innings-score: 146

2nd innings-score: 144

SOB-W vs TRT-W Form Guide

Trent Rockets: WLLW

Southern Brave: WWWW

SOB-W vs TRT-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trent Rockets Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Trent Rockets Women probable playing 11

Elyse Villani, Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver (c), Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce and Sophie Munro.

Southern Brave Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Southern Brave Women probable playing 11

Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Georgie Boyce, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell and Freya Kemp.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abigail Freeborn (4 matches, 55 runs, Average: 27.50)

Abbey Freeborn did not get a chance to bat in the previous game, but has come up with handy knocks in the middle order this season. She has scored 55 runs in three innings, with 45 of them coming against a strong Manchester Originals bowling attack. With Carla Rudd expected to bat way down the order, Freeborn stands out as the top pick.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (4 matches, 121 runs, strike rate: 165.75)

Smriti Mandhana has been in good form for the Southern Brave, smashing 121 runs in four matches. She has been the aggressor at the top of the order, striking at 165.75. With scores of 19,46,43 and 13 under her belt in The Hundred, Mandhana is a must-have in your SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tahlia McGrath (3 matches, 15 runs, 1 wicket)

Tahlia McGrath has had a woeful campaign so far with only 15 runs and a wicket to her name. The Aussie all-rounder is one of the most talented players in the world and had a good Commonwealth Games campaign. Given her talent and potential, McGrath could be backed to come good in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 10.00)

Alana King has been Trent Rockets' best bowler with six wickets in four matches. She has conceded less than a run-a-ball, stifling opponents in the middle overs. With King also striking at over 120 with the bat, she is a top pick for your SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

SOB-W vs TRT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver has been in fine form with the bat in The Hundred, scoring 132 runs in three matches. She has also picked three wickets. Given her all-round skills and reputation, Sciver is a good captaincy option for your SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has been brilliant with her refreshing approach at the top of the order. She has scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 165, often providing quick starts for the Southern Brave. With Mandhana itching to get a big score, she is bound to be a popular captaincy option for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Alana King 251 6 wickets in 4 matches Amanda Wellington 251 8 wickets in 4 matches Smriti Mandhana 210 121 runs in 4 matches Bryony Smith 275 94 runs, 5 wickets in 4 matches Lauren Bell 156 5 wickets in 4 matches

SOB-W vs TRT-W match expert tips

Amanda Jade-Wellington has accounted for six wickets in two matches at the Rose Bowl this season. Her record at the venue is impeccable and given her batting prowess, she should be a brilliant addition to your SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abbey Freeborn

Batters: Elyse Villani, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana

All-Rounders: Nat Sciver (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abbey Freeborn

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (c)

All-Rounders: Nat Sciver (vc), Tahlia McGrath, Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp

