WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Warwickshire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday.
Warwickshire are sitting at the No. 3 spot on the North Group points table. They have performed well and consistently throughout this season and have returned with six wins and three losses. Meanwhile, Derbyshire are fifth with 10 points as they have five wins and four losses.
WAS vs DER Probable Playing 11 today
Warwickshire: Alex Davies (wk), Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Dan Mousley, Jake Lintott, Olly Stone, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles
Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw
Match Details
Match: WAS vs DER
Date & Time: June 19th 2022, 7 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham has seen some high-scoring encounters this season. But the spinners have enjoyed bowling at this venue. More of the same can be expected from this game.
Today’s WAS vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Alex Davies has fared decently with the bat and has scored 160 runs. Plus, he has 14 catches and three stumpings to his name.
Batters
Shan Masood is batting superbly and has been very consistent throughout the season. He has scored 321 runs at an average of 40.12.
Adam Hose has been in top form with the bat and has aggregated 278 runs. He averages 46.33 and strikes at 174.84 in this tournament.
All-rounders
Matt McKiernan has returned with nine scalps and has an economy of 7.57. He has a batting strike-rate of 182.14.
Bowlers
George Scrimshaw has bowled really well and has 14 wickets in nine games so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team
Jake Lintott (WAS): 508 points
Shan Masood (DER): 498 points
Adam Hose (WAS): 455 points
George Scrimshaw (DER): 417 points
Matt McKiernan (DER): 417 points
Important stats for WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team
Adam Hose: 278 runs
Sam Hain: 252 runs
Jake Lintott: 14 wickets
Shan Masood: 321 runs
George Scrimshaw: 14 wickets
Matt McKiernan: 51 runs & 9 wickets
WAS vs DER Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Carlos Braithwaite, Matt McKiernan, Leus du Plooy, Jake Lintott, Hayden Kerr, George Scrimshaw
Captain: Shan Masood Vice-captain: Adam Hose
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Robert Yates, Matt McKiernan, Ollys Stone, Jake Lintott, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt
Captain: Jake Lintott Vice-captain: Matt McKiernan