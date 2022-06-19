WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Warwickshire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday.

Warwickshire are sitting at the No. 3 spot on the North Group points table. They have performed well and consistently throughout this season and have returned with six wins and three losses. Meanwhile, Derbyshire are fifth with 10 points as they have five wins and four losses.

WAS vs DER Probable Playing 11 today

Warwickshire: Alex Davies (wk), Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Dan Mousley, Jake Lintott, Olly Stone, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles

Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

Match Details

Match: WAS vs DER

Date & Time: June 19th 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham has seen some high-scoring encounters this season. But the spinners have enjoyed bowling at this venue. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Today’s WAS vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Davies has fared decently with the bat and has scored 160 runs. Plus, he has 14 catches and three stumpings to his name.

Batters

Shan Masood is batting superbly and has been very consistent throughout the season. He has scored 321 runs at an average of 40.12.

Adam Hose has been in top form with the bat and has aggregated 278 runs. He averages 46.33 and strikes at 174.84 in this tournament.

All-rounders

Matt McKiernan has returned with nine scalps and has an economy of 7.57. He has a batting strike-rate of 182.14.

Bowlers

George Scrimshaw has bowled really well and has 14 wickets in nine games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Jake Lintott (WAS): 508 points

Shan Masood (DER): 498 points

Adam Hose (WAS): 455 points

George Scrimshaw (DER): 417 points

Matt McKiernan (DER): 417 points

Important stats for WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Adam Hose: 278 runs

Sam Hain: 252 runs

Jake Lintott: 14 wickets

Shan Masood: 321 runs

George Scrimshaw: 14 wickets

Matt McKiernan: 51 runs & 9 wickets

WAS vs DER Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Carlos Braithwaite, Matt McKiernan, Leus du Plooy, Jake Lintott, Hayden Kerr, George Scrimshaw

Captain: Shan Masood Vice-captain: Adam Hose

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Robert Yates, Matt McKiernan, Ollys Stone, Jake Lintott, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt

Captain: Jake Lintott Vice-captain: Matt McKiernan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far