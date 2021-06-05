RWA-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 match - June 6th, 2021

The Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament season opener will see Rwanda Women lock horns with Botswana Women on Sunday.

Hosts Rwanda will start this fixture as the favorites because they know the pitch better than their opponents. They also took part in the 2019 Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, where they finished as runners-up to Tanzania Women.

Bostwana Women last played a T20I series against Kenya Women in December 2019. The latter side won three games while three other games were washed out due to rain. Botswana Women won one out of seven matches in that series and are one of the weakest teams in the ongoing edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament.

Both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note and carry forward the positive momentum of their remaining matches.

Squads to choose from

Rwanda Women

Sarah Uwera (c) , Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya

Botswana Women

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botho Freeman, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibel, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack

Predicted Playing XI

Rwanda Women

Sarah Uwera (c), Cathia Uwamahoro, Gisele Ishimwe, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Sifa Ingabire, Marie Bimenyimana, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Margueritte Vumiliya, Belyse Murekatete

Botswana Women

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Thapelo Modise, Jacqueline Kgang, Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Botsogo Mpedi, Precious Modimo, Tuelo Shadrack, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Onneile Keitsemang.

Match Details

Match: Rwanda Women vs Botswana Women, Match 1

Date & Time: 6th June 2021, 1:00 PM

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The venue last hosted the 2019 Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament. The wicket provided equal assistance to both the batters and bowlers that time.

The teams, which understood the pitch well and adapted to the conditions, have succeeded at the venue in the past. This trend is likely to continue and so we are expecting an equal contest between bat and ball.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RWA-W vs BOT-W)

RWA-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Mophakedi, Florence Samanyika, Thapelo Modise, Cathia Uwamahoro, Marie Bimenyimana, Henriette Ishimwe, Shameelah Mosweu, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Tuelo Shadrack, Belyse Murekatete, Onneile Keitsemang.

Captain: Henriette Ishimwe Vice-Captain: Laura Mophakedi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Uwera, Florence Samanyika, Jacqueline Kgang, Cathia Uwamahoro, Marie Bimenyimana, Botsogo Mpedi, Shameelah Mosweu, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Tuelo Shadrack, Belyse Murekatete, Amantle Mokgotlhe.

Captain: Marie Bimenyimana Vice-Captain: Sarah Uwera

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee