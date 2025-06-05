RWA-W vs MAL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025, 11th T20I

The 11th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will see Rwanda Women (RWA-W) squaring off against Malawi Women (MAL-W) at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, June 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RWA-W vs MAL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Rwanda Women have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match of the season against Sierra Leone Women by 55 runs. Malawi Women, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Tanzania Women by 8 runs in a rain affected match.

Malawi Women will look to make a comeback in today's match, while Rwanda Women will look to maintain their winning streak.

RWA-W vs MAL-W Match Details

The 11th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will be played on June 5 at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RWA-W vs MAL-W, 11th T20I match

Date and Time: 5th June 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Rwanda Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are equally crucial at this venue. The last match played here was between Tanzania Women and Malawi Women, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

RWA-W vs MAL-W Form Guide

RWA-W - W W

MAL-W - L L

RWA-W vs MAL-W Probable Playing XI

RWA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Uwera, M Uwase, C Umutoniwase, S Niyomuhoza, D Marie, H Ishimwe, G Uwase, B Murekatete, A Ikuzwe, R Irera, S Usabyimana

MAL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Chinawa, T Luka, E Chilarile, S Kananji, P Maziya, F Malefula, E Kabwere, A Alfonso, E Richard, K Chingaipe, P Mpaandakaya

RWA-W vs MAL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Maziya

P Maziya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 13 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. S Uwera is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Niyomuhoza

S Chinawa and S Niyomuhoza are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Niyomuhoza will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 84 runs in the last two matches. G Uwase is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

D Marie and H Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Ishimwe will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 67 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. S Kananji is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Usabyimana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Usabyimana and A Ikuzwe. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. S Usabyimana will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. L Malino is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

RWA-W vs MAL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ishimwe

H Ishimwe was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 67 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches of the tournament.

D Marie

D Marie is one of the most crucial picks from the Rwanda Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl a good number of overs. She has smashed 18 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for RWA-W vs MAL-W, 11th T20I match

D Marie

H Ishimwe

S Kananji

S Usabyimana

P Maziya

Rwanda Women vs Malawi Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rwanda Women vs Malawi Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Maziya

Batters: S Niyomuhoza, S Chinawa, G Uwase

All-rounders: D Marie, H Ishimwe, S Kananji

Bowlers: A Ikuzwe, S Usabyimana, L Malino, S Rosette

Rwanda Women vs Malawi Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Maziya, S Uwera

Batters: S Niyomuhoza, G Uwase

All-rounders: D Marie, H Ishimwe, S Kananji, L Dumba

Bowlers: A Ikuzwe, S Usabyimana, E Kabwere

