RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20I match – June 10, 2023

Nigeria Women (NIG-W) and Rwanda Women (RWA-W) are set to lock horns in Match 2 of the Kwibuka Women’s T20I on Saturday, June 10. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host the contest.

Rwanda Women and Nigeria Women have played 18 T20Is against each other thus far. Out of them, Rwanda have won 10 matches. One may say that Rwanda have a better chance of winning the upcoming match.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the RWA-W vs NIG-W game.

#3 Salome Sunday (NIG-W) – 8.5 credits

Salome has a lot of experience up his sleeves and should be picked in fantasy teams for the RWA-W vs NIG-W match. She has scored 607 runs from 33 matches at an average of 27.59 and a strike rate of 91.27 with a top score of 63 to show for her efforts. She also has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.44.

#2 Lucky Piety (NIG-W) – 8 credits

Lucky Piety (Image Courtesy: Nigeria Cricket Federation)

Lucky Piety is an effective cricketer and should be picked in fantasy teams for the RWA-W vs NIG-W match. She has played 13 matches in which she has scored 91 runs at an average of 15.16 and a strike rate of 82.72 with a top score of 22 not out to her name. She has also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.36.

#1 Henriette Ishimwe (RWA-W) – 9 credits

Henriette Ishimwe (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Henriette Ishimwe is someone fantasy users should pick in their teams for the RWA-W vs NIG-W match. She has scored 575 runs from 53 matches at an average of 14.37 and a strike rate of 93.80 with a top score of 48 to show for her efforts. She has also picked up 48 wickets at an economy rate of 4.66 with one five-wicket haul and one four-fer to her name.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 contest? Lucky Piety Salome Sunday 0 votes