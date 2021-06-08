RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 9th, 2021

The seventh match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see Rwanda Women lock horns with Nigeria Women on Wednesday.

Rwanda Women have one win and one loss so far in the ongoing edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 league. Nigeria Women, on the other hand, have lost both games they've played thus far.

Rwanda chased a target of 30 in 5.2 overs during their season opener against Botswana Women. In their second encounter, they managed to score only 58 runs while chasing a target of 102. Rwanda fell short by 43 runs and ended up on the losing side.

Nigeria Women lost to Namibia Women and Kenya Women by 8 wickets each. The team is still looking for its first victory of the season.

Squads to choose from

Rwanda Women

Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya

Nigeria Women

Samantha Agazuma (c), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday

Predicted Playing XIs

Rwanda Women

Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee

Nigeria Women

Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson.

Match Details

Match: Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women, Match 7

Date & Time: 9th June 2021, 5:20 PM

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch has seen a few good scores in recent times, with the batters also getting some assistance from the track. However, the pacers will have the upper hand and will continue to dominate the proceedings at this venue. So the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RWA-W vs NIG-W)

RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Favour Eseigbe, Samantha Agazuma, Sifa Ingabire, Cathia Uwamahoro, Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Blessing Etim, Salmoe Sunday, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Joy Efosa.

Captain: Alice Ikuzwe Vice-Captain: Henriette Ishimwe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Uwera, Samantha Agazuma, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Blessing Etim, Marie Bimenyimana, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Joy Efosa.

Captain: Immaculee Muhawenimana Vice-Captain: Sifa Ingabire

