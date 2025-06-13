RWA-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025, 2nd Semi Final

The second semifinal of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will see Rwanda Women (RWA-W) squaring off against Tanzania Women (TAN-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Friday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RWA-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the match between the top teams of the tournament. Rwanda Women have won seven of their last eight matches. They won their last match against Uganda Women by five wickets. Tanzania Women, on the other hand, have won five of their last eight matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Cameroon Women by a big margin of 119 runs.

Both the teams will look to win today's match and reach the final.

RWA-W vs TAN-W Match Details

The second semifinal of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will be played on June 13 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RWA-W vs TAN-W, 2nd Semi Final match

Date and Time: 13th June, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a high scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are equally crucial at this venue. The last match played here was between Malawi Women and Zimbabwe HP XI Women, where a total of 220 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

RWA-W vs TAN-W Form Guide

RWA-W - Won 7 of their last 8 matches

TAN-W - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

RWA-W vs TAN-W Probable Playing XI

RWA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Merveille Uwase (wk), Clarise Umutoniwase, Georgette Ingabire, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Henriette Ishimwe, Belyse Murekatete, Rosine Irera, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Alice Ikuzwe, Sylvia Usabyimana, Rosette Shimwamana

TAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Fatuma Kibasu, Neema Pius, Hudaa Omary, Saum Mtae, Agnes Qwele, Jenifer Kimaro, Shufaa Mohamedi (c & wk), Getrude Mushi, Nasra Nassoro Saidi, Perice Kamunya, Mwanamvua Ushanga

RWA-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Uwase

M Uwase is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 105 runs in the last eight matches. S Godfrey is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

N Justin

C Umutoniwase and N Justin are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Justin will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 268 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last eight matches. S Niyomuhoza is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

D Marie and H Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Ishimwe will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 156 runs and taken 17 wickets in the last eight matches. F Kibasu is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Hamisi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hamisi and P Zakayo. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. M Hamisi will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 7 wickets in the last five matches. R Irera is another good bowler pick for today's match.

RWA-W vs TAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ishimwe

H Ishimwe was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 156 runs and taken 17 wickets in the last eight matches.

N Justin

N Justin is one of the most crucial picks from the Tanzania Women squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs. She has smashed 268 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last eight matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for RWA-W vs TAN-W, 2nd Semi Final match

D Marie

H Ishimwe

N Justin

F Kibasu

A Joseph

Rwanda Women vs Tanzania Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rwanda Women vs Tanzania Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Uwase

Batters: N Justin

All-rounders: D Marie, H Ishimwe, F Kibasu, A Joseph

Bowlers: R Irera, A Ikuzwe, M Hamisi, N Saidi, P Zakayo

Rwanda Women vs Tanzania Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Uwase

Batters: N Justin

All-rounders: D Marie, H Ishimwe, F Kibasu, A Joseph, T Said

Bowlers: R Irera, A Ikuzwe, M Hamisi, P Zakayo

