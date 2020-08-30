RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 30th, 2020

After enjoying a comfortable win on the last day of the group stages, Riyaan CC will take on Nicosia Tigers in a bid to seal their spot in the finals of ECS T10 Cyprus. At Limassol, multiple things are at stake for Riyaan CC after they missed a chance to top the table.

For Nicosia Tigers, Roman Mazumder has been the star player. He is the only batsman in ECS T10 Cyprus to have a cumulative score of over 300. On the other hand, Atta Ullah has played a big role in Riyaan CC’s run to the semifinals. Scoring runs at a strike rate of 243.63, A Ullah has 268 runs in eight games.

In the bowling department, Shoaib Ahmed has been instrumental for Riyaan CC with 10 wickets to his name. Sibtal Hassnain has seven wickets in eight games for Riyaan CC, and with both teams boasting of in-form players, this could be an exciting match.

Squads to choose from

Nicosia Tigers CC

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Riyaan CC

Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers CC

Roman Mazumder, Yasir Khan, Mangala Gunasekara, Ravi Kumar, Abid Ali, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Rashidul Hassan, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman and Irfan Riaz.

Riyaan CC

Sibtal Hassnain, Atta Ullah, Shoaib Ahmad, Awais Liaqat, Tayyab Bashir, Jeewan Lamsal, Ali Raza, Usman Mazhar, Ahsan Ullah and Ram Jaishwal.

Match Details

Match: Nicosia Tigers CC vs Riyaan CC

Date: 30th August 2020, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at this ground has proved to provide some assistance for the pacers, but the spinners have had to toil hard for their wickets. However, the batsmen have enjoyed the most success on this surface, with scores over 100+ easily put up on the board.

A scorching day is on the cards with the temperature expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius. With no rain expected, we're expected to be treated to a full game.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Wellege, R Mazumdar, A Liaqat, Atta Ullah, I Riaz, M Gunasekara, A Hossain, S Ahmad, F Mia, A Ullah and A Raza.

Captain: Atta Ullah Vice-Captain: S Ahmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Khan, R Mazumdar, A Liaqat, Atta Ullah, I Riaz, S Hassnain, S U Hassan, S Ahmad, F Mia, A Ullah and A Raza.

Captain: S Hassnain Vice-Captain: Atta Ullah