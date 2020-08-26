RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 27th, 2020

The first ECS T10 Cyprus game of the day sees Riyaan CC go up against Nicosia Tigers CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

NCT have been excellent in the tournament so far, with three wins and just one loss. The team is mainly known for the wealth of all-rounders at their disposal, and is filled with a number of other quality players.

On the other hand, RYCC currently sit atop the table with the same number of wins. The team's weakness is their inexperienced bowling unit but if their strong batting lineup manages to put up a big total, they will be very hard to beat.

With two strong teams locking horns, we can expect an exciting game in the ECS T10 Cyprus League.

Squads to choose from:

Riyaan CC

Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

Nicosia Tigers

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara,Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Riyaan CC

S Ahmed, A Liaqat, A Raza, S Hassnain, W Wellege, T Bashir, U Mazhar, Ahsan Ullah, Atta Ullah, J Lamsal and R Jaishwal.

Nicosia Tigers

R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, P Suranga, I Jaman, R Hasan, A Ali, A Hossain, F Mia, H Rahman, S Hassan and R Kumar.

Match Details:

Match: Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC

Date: 27th August 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report:

The pitch will aid the batters, as the ball comes easily on the bat with little to no movement on offer. All teams have enjoyed batting on this pitch and we witnessed high-scoring games during the initial days of the tournament.

With two powerful batting sides clashing, we can expect another run-fest. The winning captain will be looking to bat first and put a massive total on the board.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

RYCC vs NTC Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Wellege, A Ali, A Ullah, A Liaqat, R Mazumder, S Hassnain, S Ahmead, M Gunasekara, R Jaishwal, H Rahman and A Manan.

Captain: A Ullah Vice-Captain: S Hassnain

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Wellege, A Ali, A Ullah, P Suranga, R Mazumder, S Hassnain, S Ahmead, M Gunasekara, T Bashir, R Kumar and A Manan.

Captain: A Ullah Vice-Captain: M Gunasekara