SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 17th, 2020

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The hosts of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, South Africa will open their campaign against the semifinalists of the previous edition, Afghanistan. The South African youngsters finished at the fifth place in the 2018 U-19 World Cup and will look to improve their performance at home.

All-rounder Bryce Parsons will lead the home side which also features the likes of Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird and Gerald Coetzee. For Afghanistan, Farhan Zakhil will captain the team which has Abidullah Taniwal, Abid Mohammadi and Ibrahim Zadran in its ranks.

Afghanistan have the calibre to upset the hosts but the chances of that happening are minimal. Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between SA-U19 and AF-U19.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Teams

South Africa Under 19s

Bryce Parsons (C), Khanya Cotani, Luke Beaufort (WK), Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Afghanistan Under 19s

Farhan Zakhil (C), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Haque, Imran Mir, Jamshid Miralikhil, Abid Mohammadi, Ishaq Mohammadi (WK), Asif Musazai, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Zohaib Zamankhil.

Playing 11 Updates

South Africa Under 19s

Luke Beaufort should make it to the playing XI ahead of Khanya Cotani as Beaufort has impressed with his batting performances. Jonathan Bird and Andrew Louw will be the key top order batsmen for South Africa Under 19s while Bryce Parsons will provide the perfect balance with the bat and ball. Among the bowlers, Gerald Coetzee and Achille Cloete can make the most impact.

Possible XI: Louw, Bird, Parsons, Beaufort, Terblanche, Lees, van Vuuren, Coetzee, Cloete, Brett and Khumalo.

Afghanistan Under 19s

Ibrahim Zadran will be the player to watch out for from Afghanistan U-19s as he bats in the top three. Captain Farhan Zakhil will open the innings for the Afghan team while all-rounder Abid Mohammadi can steal the show with his all-round brilliance. Abdur Rahman had slammed a fifty against England in the warm-up matches while wicketkeeper Ishaq Mohammadi chipped in with a valuable contribution. Overall, Afghanistan U-19s look a very balanced side.

Possible XI: Zakhil, Imran, Zadran, Ishaq, Mir, Mohammadi, Rahman, Ghafari, Taniwal, Miralikhil and Haque.

Advertisement

Match details

South Africa Under 19s vs Afghanistan Under 19s, Match 1

17th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

18 ODI matches have taken place at this venue, of which 12 have been won by the teams batting second. So, both the captains will look to field first. Given that a score of less than 270 has never been defended on this wicket, the fans can expect a high-scoring encounter.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Luke Beaufort should be preferred ahead of Mohammad Ishaq as the South African pacers could trouble the Afghan wicket-keeper batsman in Kimberley. Also, Beaufort bats higher in the batting order and could fetch more points as a result.

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran and Jonathan Bird will be the top picks from their respective teams. Captain Farhan Zakhil and South Africa's opener, Andrew Louw will be the most popular picks as they bat at the top of the order. Imran Mir can also score a lot of points in the batting department.

All-rounders: Bryce Parsons can contribute more points in the bowling section and if he comes out early to bat, he has the highest point-scoring potential in the match. Abid Mohammadi will be the best all-rounder to pick from Afghanistan U-19s while Abdul Rahman looked in good touch during the warm-up matches.

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee opens the bowling for South Africa Under 19s and since he has played many matches in South Africa, he would have a clear idea about what the pitch has to offer. Fazal Haque had registered figures of 3/32 in the match against England U-19s. Achille Cloete is another bowler who has done well in the recent past.

Captain: As mentioned ahead, Bryce Parsons has the maximum point-scoring potential in this match and will the best choice for captaincy. From Afghanistan Under 19s, Ibrahim Zadran is the front-runner for this position. For the vice-captain's role, the fantasy team owners can go for either Jonathan Bird or Farhan Zakhil.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Luke Beaufort, Andrew Louw, Farhan Zakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Jonathan Bird, Abid Mohammadi, Bryce Parsons, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abidullah Taniwal, Fazal Haque, Gerald Coetzee

Captain: Bryce Parsons, Vice-Captain: Farhan Zakhil

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohammad Ishaq, Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Jonathan Bird, Ruan Terblanche, Abdul Rahman, Bryce Parsons, Tiaan van Vuuren, Achille Cloete, Fazal Haque, Gerald Coetzee

Captain: Ibrahim Zadran, Vice-Captain: Jonathan Bird