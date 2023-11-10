SA vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Nov 8, 2023

South Africa will play their ninth match of the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad today.

The Proteas have been quite dominant in the mega event so far, registering six wins in eight matches. They will start as the favorites to beat Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On the other side, Afghanistan still have a slim chance of qualifying for the semifinals. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit need to defeat South Africa by at least 438 runs to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Afghanistan and South Africa should have a thrilling battle in Ahmedabad today. Fantasy cricket users will closely follow the pitch report and playing XIs before locking their teams for this 2023 World Cup contest. Before the teams are locked in, here's a list of three such players who can prove to be differential picks today.

#1 Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa

South African middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen has scored 366 runs in eight matches of the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter has an average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 90.79. Still, fantasy users will be skeptical about picking him in their teams because of his recent failures against Asian teams in this tournament.

Rassie scored 13 against India, 21 against Pakistan, and 1 against Bangladesh. The Proteas middle-order batter will be keen to score a big win against Afghanistan. The pitch in Ahmedabad has been good for batting, and if van der Dussen executes his plans well, he can trouble the Afghanistan bowlers a lot.

#2 Andile Phehlukwayo, South Africa

Having already qualified for the 2023 World Cup semifinals, South Africa may think of resting either Kagiso Rabada or Gerald Coetzee for this 2023 World Cup match. The Proteas can include pace-bowling all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the playing XI for the first time in this World Cup.

Andile produced a match-winning performance against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup. He first bowled a spell of 2/18 in eight overs, dismissing Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi. Then, he scored an unbeaten 17-ball 17 to help South Africa record a nine-wicket win.

Phehlukwayo is a talented all-rounder and can prove to be an 'X-factor' pick in today's battle between South Africa and Afghanistan.

#3 Noor Ahmad, Afghanistan

Noor Ahmad has a lot of experience playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-arm wrist spinner played for the Gujarat Titans at this venue in the IPL earlier this year.

Ahmad understands the pitch and conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium better than most players playing in this match. He troubled some of the world-class batters with his left-arm wrist spin during the IPL 2023 matches.

South Africa are coming off a heavy defeat in their last match against India. Their batters would be low on confidence, having managed only 83 runs.

Noor Ahmad can take advantage of it and run through the South African batting lineup today. He can score heaps of fantasy points in this 2023 World Cup contest.