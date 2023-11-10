SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 42

The 42nd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa (SA) squaring off against Afghanistan (AFG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, November 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Afghanistan must win this match by 400+ runs to play the semi finals, which seems almost impossible. South Africa on the other hand, will be playing this match as a practice match before the intense semi final against Australia.

Afghanistan's chances of winning this match seems very less especially since South Africa is in their prime form.

SA vs AFG Match Details

The 42nd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs AFG, Match 42

Date and Time: 10th November 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is too big, still players are able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions. The last match played here was the intense match between Australia and England, where a total of 539 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

SA vs AFG Form Guide

SA - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

AFG - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

SA vs AFG Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma ©, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

SA vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is handling the batting lineup of the South Africa team and is expected to play well in today's match. R Gurbaz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Van Der Dussen

I Zadran and R Van Der Dussen are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order are expected to play well in today's match. H Shahidi is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Jansen

A Omarzai and M Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Markram is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan and K Rabada. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. K Maharaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is back in his prime form scoring runs in every match of the tournament. He can easily use the batting surface of this pitch to his advantage and therefore becomes the best captaincy option. He has smashed 550 runs in the last eight matches of the season.

M Jansen

Since the pitch is expected to help the batters as well as pacers, you can make M Jansen the captain of your team. He has earned 705 points in the last eight matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs AFG, Match 42

Q De Kock

K Rabada

M Jansen

R Khan

A Omarzai

South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, Q De Kock, H Klassen

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, I Zadran

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: K Rabada, R Khan, K Maharaj

South Africa vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, H Shahidi, T Bavuma

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Jansen

Bowlers: K Rabada, R Khan, K Maharaj, T Shamsi, L Ngidi