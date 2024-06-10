SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 10, 2024  

South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in a Group D match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 10. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the encounter.

South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, are sitting on top of the table with wins against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. The Proteas are one win away from making their way through to the Super 8. Bangladesh will be high on confidence after beating Sri Lanka in their opening game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as differentials for your Dream11 team for the SA vs BAN game:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9 credits

Captains' Day - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Shakib Al Hasan did not perform well against Sri Lanka. He went wicketless and faltered with the bat as well. But given his consistency over the years, one should not raise eyebrows if he returns to form with a bang.

The current No.1 T20I all-rounder should be a part of SA vs BAN Dream11 teams.

#2 Litton Das (BAN) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's T20 Game 1

Litton Das has played several match-winning knocks for Bangladesh. Against Sri Lanka, he scored 36 runs off 38 balls and laid the platform for his team in the run chase.

It was Wanindu Hasaranga, who trapped him in front and cut short his stay in the middle. Fantasy users should pick him in their SA vs BAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Kagiso Rabada (SA) – 8.5 credits

South Africa v England - 1st One Day International

Kagiso Rabada is good enough to destroy the best batting lineups on his day. The Proteas fast bowler had an excellent outing against Sri Lanka after he picked up two crucial wickets for 21 runs in his quota of four overs.

But he could not make a breakthrough against the Netherlands. Fantasy users can risk him in their Dream11 teams for the SA vs BAN match.

