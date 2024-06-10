SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 10, 2024  

South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in a Group D match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 10. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the encounter.

South Africa sit pretty on top of Group D after beating Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, also made an impressive start by defeating Sri Lanka by two wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs BAN game:

#3 Anrich Nortje (SA) – 8 credits

Sri Lanka v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Anrich Nortje has been outstanding for South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In two games, the fast bowler has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 and is also the leading wicket-taker for his team.

Trending

After winning the Player of the Match award against Sri Lanka, he also bowled well against the Netherlands. He should be picked in SA vs BAN Dream11 teams.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) – 8.5 credits

India v Bangladesh - Asia Cup

Mustafizur Rahman bowled brilliantly against Sri Lanka and showed what he can do. The left-arm seamer picked up three wickets after dismissing Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Maheesh Theekshana.

He also holds the record for the best figures by a Bangladeshi in T20Is. Fantasy users should pick him in their SA vs BAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Ottneil Baartman (OMN) – 6.5 credits

Netherlands v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Ottneil Baartman has bowled well for South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024. In two games, he has picked up five wickets at a stupendous economy rate of 2.50, the best among his teammates.

He finished with figures of 4-0-11-4 and destroyed the Dutch batting lineup. Fantasy users should have no second thoughts about selecting him in their SA vs BAN Dream11 teams for the next game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback