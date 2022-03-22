SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match - March 23rd, 2022

South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in the final game of a three-match ODI series on Wednesday, March 23. SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the match.

Bangladesh won their maiden ODI in South Africa when they got over the line by 38 runs in their opening game at SuperSport Park. The odds were heavily stacked against them, but they put forward their A-game to come up trumps.

But South Africa made a strong comeback in the second ODI at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. In the pink ODI, the Proteas won by seven wickets to draw the series level at 1-1.

A composed Kyle Verreynne (58*) and a typical Quinton de Kock (62) innings backed up Kagiso Rabada's bowling performance to level the series at 1-1



Ahead of the third ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh on Wednesday, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen will be key for SA against the Tigers.

Rassie van der Dussen has been outstanding in his short yet illustrious career thus far. In 34 ODIs, the right-hander has scored 1361 runs at an average of 75.61 and a strike rate of 89.12. The 33-year-old has notched u[ two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

In the first ODI, van der Dussen scored 86 runs, although his efforts went in vain. He got to bat just 14 balls in the second game of the series as his side coasted to a win.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada will look to lead the attack for South Africa against the Tigers.

Kagiso Rabada has been a genuine wicket-taker for South Africa over the last seven years or so. In the first game, he got only a solitary wicket and gave away 57 runs. But in the second match at the Wanderers Stadium, the pacer showed what he is capable of.

Rabada picked up a five-wicket haul and made early inroads into the Bangladesh batting lineup. He got his fifer after he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the death overs.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan will be key if his side are to beat South Africa.

Shakib Al Hasan started the series on a resounding note as he won the Player of the Match in the first ODI at SuperSport Park. Although he couldn’t pick up a wicket, he top-scored for his team with a 64-ball knock of 77, laced with seven fours and three sixes.

In the Pink ODI, Shakib failed to open his account and was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. But he bowled two maidens and also picked up Quinton de Kock’s wicket during South Africa’s run-chase.

