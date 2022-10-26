SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Bangladesh (BAN) take on South Africa (SA) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Thursday, October 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs BAN Dream11 predictions.

South Africa were unlucky not to have gotten the two points against Zimbabwe and were left ruing rain. The likes of Quinton de Kock and Wayne Parnell impressed in their previous outing and will be keen to continue their form. As for their opponents Bangladesh, they started their campaign with a fine win over the Netherlands, with Taskin Ahmed standing out with his bowling exploits. Although they will start as underdogs, Bangladesh have a well-balanced side capable of springing a surprise over the Proteas. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Sydney.

SA vs BAN Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 22nd game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Bangladesh and South Africa will be played on October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 22

Date and Time: 27th October 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SA vs BAN pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 22

A decent batting track beckons at the SCG with the previous game seeing over 300 runs being scored across both innings. Spinners have had a say at the venue, picking up nearly 40 percent of the wickets in the last four matches. Although the previous game was won by the side batting first, chasing is the preferred option at the SCG. Although rain could come into the picture, at least a shortened game is expected.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 200

2nd-innings score: 111

SA vs BAN Form Guide

Bangladesh: LLWWW

South Africa: WLLWW

SA vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

SA vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (73 matches, 2079 runs, SR: 135.62)

Quinton de Kock was in fine form in the previous game against Zimbabwe, scoring 47 runs in just 18 balls. The southpaw is a proven performer with 2079 runs at a strike rate of 135.62 in this format. With De Kock capable of scoring big runs, he is a must-have in your SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Afif Hossain (38 off 27 in the previous match vs the Netherlands)

Afif Hossain was Bangladesh's best batter in their win against the Netherlands, scoring a 27-ball 38. Afif is able against both pace and spin and is capable of upping the ante in the middle overs. With his form serving him well in recent months, Afif is a handy pick for your SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wayne Parnell (49 matches, 163 runs, 53 wickets)

Wayne Parnell has been in decent form since returning to the South African set-up, impressing in the powerplay and death overs. He was economical in the previous game against Zimbabwe, conceding just six runs in two overs in a rain-shortened game. With Parnell's left-arm angle and variations bound to come in handy, he is a good pick for your SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (4/25 in the previous match vs the Netherlands)

Taskin Ahmed was the standout bowler against the Netherlands, picking up four wickets and returning career-best figures for Bangladesh's first Super 12 win ever. Taskin has some experience playing in Australia and relies on hitting the deck hard to get something out of the pitch. With Taskin in fine form, he is a good addition to your SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is perhaps Bangladesh's best player given his experience and form. Although he did not have a great outing against the Netherlands, Shakib has a career batting and bowling average of 23.72 and 20.98, respectively, in this format. With Shakib due for a big performance, he is a good captaincy choice for your SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw is another South African batter who has been in decent form over the last few months in this format. Rossouw, who is expected to bat at No. 3, is striking at 152.88 and has four50-plus scores in 20 innings in this format. With Rossouw capable of playing both pace and spin well, he is a decent choice as captain or vice-captain in your SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 47(18) in the previous match Taskin Ahmed 4/25 in the previous match Litton Das 1270 runs in 61 matches Anrich Nortje 25 wickets in 25 matches Kagiso Rabada 54 wickets in 50 matches

SA vs BAN match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Bangladesh have struggled against high-end pace in recent matches. Even in their previous game, Bangladesh looked scratchy against Paul van Meekeren, who had figures of 4-0-21-2. South Africa have a couple of bowlers who can hit the deck hard and breach the 140-kmph mark consistently in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. If they are able to find their groove early on, Rabada and Nortje could be fine additions to your SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Litton Das

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Wayne Parnell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 1249 votes