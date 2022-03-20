SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Tour of South Africa, Second ODI

South Africa (SA) will take on Bangladesh (BAN) in the second ODI of the Bangladesh Tour of South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Bangladesh pulled off a stunning heist in the first ODI to beat the Proteas on home soil. Half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Yasir Ali powered them to a formidable score of 314-7 in 50 overs. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets apiece, but the South African bowlers largely looked powerless to stem the flow of runs.

Meanwhile, South Africa lost three wickets for 36 runs inside nine overs during their run chase. Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller played gritty knocks and tried to dig deep to take the home team over the line. However, the lower order caved in meekly following their departure as South Africa fell 38 runs short of their target.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

SA

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi.

BAN

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Match Details

Match: SA vs BAN, Bangladesh Tour of South Africa, Second ODI.

Date and Time: March 20, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be conducive to batters. High scores are pretty common at this venue, so bowlers will need to bring their skills into play. Spinners could be decisive in the middle overs, while pacers might find more favourable conditions towards the later stages of the game.

Today’s SA vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das scored a solid half-century in the first game, at a strike rate of 74.63. His knock was laced with five boundaries and two sixes, and the stylish batter is expected to leave his mark on proceedings once again.

Batters

Rassie van der Dussen can be unstoppable in the ODI format. He has scored 1353 runs in 33 games at a mind-blowing average of 75.17. In the first ODI, the right-hander scored 86.

Meanwhile, David Miller is another player who has a ton of experience in international cricket. That was evident in his knock in the previous game, where he played a composed innings of 79 runs.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan is arguably the greatest all-rounder in the history of Bangladesh cricket.

He was selected as the Player of the match in the first ODI after top-scoring for his side with 77 off 64 and also bowling at an economy rate of 5.40. He could be a fabulous captaincy choice in your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan’s performance with the ball was nothing short of match-winning for Bangladesh. He picked up four quick wickets lower down the order, including that of David Miller, to extinguish any South African hopes of a comeback.

Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj would like to assert his control during the middle overs. He picked up two wickets in the last game and will be eyeing for more here. Maharaj is also a handy batter.

Five best players to pick in SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan (BAN) – 147 points

Rassie van der Dussen (SA) – 121 points

David Miller (SA) – 113 points

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 102 points

Taskin Ahmed (BAN) – 101 points.

Key stats for SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan: 19 runs and 4 wickets

Rassie van der Dussen: 86 runs

David Miller: 79 runs

Shakib Al Hasan: 77 runs

Litton Das: 50 runs.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Litton Das, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tamim Iqbal, Temba Bavuma, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Marco Jansen, Taskin Ahmed, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Litton Das, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tamim Iqbal, Aiden Markram, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Lungi Ngidi, Taskin Ahmed, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Mehidy Hasan. Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada.

Edited by Bhargav