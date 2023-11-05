SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 37

The 37th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see a top-tier battle between South Africa (SA) and India (IND) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

South Africa is currently second in the points table with six wins in seven matches. India, on the other hand, has already qualified for the semifinals with seven continuous wins.

This is the kind of match where predicting a winner is difficult. Still, according to conditions and current form, India looks slightly ahead and is expected to win.

SA vs IND Match Details

The 37th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs IND, Match 37

Date and Time: November 5, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch will be used for the second time in the last five days and looked batting friendly with a lot of opportunities for pacers in the first match. The last match played here was between Bangladesh and Pakistan, where 409 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SA vs IND Form Guide

SA - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

IND - Won 7 of their last 7 matches

SA vs IND Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma ©, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

SA vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed four centuries in the last seven matches and is expected to play well today. KL Rahul is another good pick for the upcoming game.

Batters

V Kohli

V Kohli and R Van Der Dussen are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Gill played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Jansen

M Jansen and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Markram is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Shami

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Shami and J Bumrah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Rabada is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

V Kohli is currently in his prime form. In this form, ignoring him as captain may not be the best option. He has already smashed 442 runs and earned 585 Dream11 points so far in the mega event.

Q De Kock

Since the pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, you can make Q De Kock the captain of your team. He has already smashed four centuries and earned 807 Dream11 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs IND, Match 37

Q De Kock

M Jansen

V Kohli

M Shami

J Bumrah

South Africa vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to pick a good number of all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, R Van Der Dussen, S Gill

All-rounders: A Markram, R Jadeja, M Jansen

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Shami, K Rabada

South Africa vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: V Kohli, R Van Der Dussen

All-rounders: M Jansen

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Shami, K Rabada, L Ngidi, M Siraj, G Coetzee