SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match - March 5, 2025

South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) clash in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 2025) on Wednesday, March 5, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The winner of the contest will take on India in the final of CT 2025 on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

South Africa had a seamless group stage where they effortlessly beat England and Afghanistan by huge margins. Their clash against Australia washed out due to rain. They topped Group B, eventually resulting in a semi-final matchup against New Zealand.

The Blackcaps convincingly got past Pakistan and Bangladesh. However, despite a good bowling effort, they couldn't get past India in their final group-stage match, finishing second and taking on the Proteas as a result.

When the two sides met in the semi-final of an ICC event 10 years ago, we had an all-time classic play out, and this time around should be no different. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this one.

#3 Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA)

Keshav Maharaj (centre) could be a handy Dream11 differential to include in your teams.

Keshav Maharaj's 10 overs of left-arm spin could be crucial for the Proteas in this fixture. Maharaj has kept things tight in both of South Africa's matches so far and finished with impressive figures of 2/35 in ten overs against England. Bowling will be tough at the Gaddafi Stadium, but the control that finger spinners possess could prove crucial in picking up wickets during the middle overs.

In his only meeting against New Zealand in ODI cricket, Maharaj finished with impressive figures of 4/46, and that should give him a slight mental advantage going into this game. Considering that he can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower order, Maharaj could be a handy Dream11 differential in this fixture.

#2 David Miller (BAT) (SA)

The powerful southpaw David Miller could have a crucial role to play in this crunch game for South Africa. His pyrotechnics against the NZ left-arm spinners and their pacers in the death overs could prove to be the difference in them getting to a match-winning total. The 35-year-old is also an outstanding fielder, and could contribute some handy points in the fielding department.

The new point-scoring system on Dream11 prioritizes boundary-hitting, and given how Miller operates, most of his runs should be scored through fours and sixes, elevating his points ceiling. Given his experience and big-hitting ability, David Miller is an exciting Dream11 differential for this fixture.

#1 Will Young (BAT) (NZ)

New Zealand have backed Will Young to be their opener for the rest of this tournament after his excellent hundred in the tournament opener. Since that knock, Young has struggled slightly, getting out for a duck against Bangladesh and failing to convert a good start against India.

However, on what should be a delightful batting surface, Young will back himself to play another big knock. The 32-year-old averages 43.07 in ODIs and he has the technical solidity and composure to build a big ODI innings.

Considering that he's an opening batter who already has one hundred playing in the pristine batting conditions of Pakistan, Young is a Dream11 differential with a very high point-scoring potential.

