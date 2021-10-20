SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Pakistan (PAK) and South Africa (SA) will face each other in a T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan stormed to a comfortable win over West Indies in their first warm-up game, with the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali impressing for the Asian giants. They now face a strong South African side who eased past Afghanistan despite not fielding the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. With this being, in all likelihood, a dress rehearsal before the T20 World Cup, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Abu Dhabi.

SA vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim

SA XI

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Match Details

SA vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 15

Date and Time: 18th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Tolerance Oval with not much help available for the bowlers. No movement is expected for the pacers, who will need to vary their length and pace accordingly. The pitch could offer some turn with this being the second game of the day at the venue, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total on this ground.

Today’s SA vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been in fine form going into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, with the wicketkeeper-batter's ability to convert his starts into big scores being highly valued. Although Quinton de Kock isn't a bad option himself, Rizwan's form should give him the nod in your SA vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has improved in leaps and bounds over the last year or so, contributing with both the bat and ball. The former South African U-19 captain will be keen to continue his good form and deliver a decent performance at the expense of Pakistan today.

All-rounder

Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius is a handy all-rounder whose bowling ability adds balance and depth to the South African roster. He had a decent outing in the previous warm-up match and will be keen to replicate the same in this fixture, making him a good addition to your SA vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada is one of the best pacers in the world, with his ability to generate pace and pick up wickets in death overs being crucial to South Africa's fortunes. He isn't in the best of form, but the speedster will be eyeing a few wickets in this fixture to get him into the groove ahead of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Mohammad Hafeez (PAK)

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Important stats for SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 2204 runs in 61 T20Is, Bat Average: 46.89

Hasan Ali - 52 wickets in 41 T20I innings, Bowl Average: 21.73

Quinton de Kock - 1758 runs in 57 T20I matches, Bat Average: 35.16

SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

SA vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Asif Ali, Aiden Markram, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Wasim, Tabraiz Shamsi, Haider Ali and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

SA vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Reeza Hendricks, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Haider Ali, Aiden Markram, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Wasim, Anrich Nortje, Haider Ali and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Edited by Samya Majumdar