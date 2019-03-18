SA vs SL, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 19th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 281 // 18 Mar 2019, 18:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With an emphatic ODI series victory over a hapless Sri Lanka side, South Africa will now look to inflict further misery upon the Lankans with both sides indulging in a series of three T20I's, starting from March 19th.

With Sri Lanka winning the Test series and South Africa cruising in the ODI format, it comes down to the shortest format as both teams look to finalize their World Cup squads as soon as possible.

With the likes of Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis in their ranks, South Africa enter this bout as the overwhelming favorites and will be expected to make short work of the Lankans, who have some soul searching to do after a miserable ODI series.

With the Newlands hosting the first T20 on Tuesday, it has to be seen whether Sri Lanka are able to mount a challenge against the array of stars stacked against them in the South African line-up. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Imran Tahir, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga (C), Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Priyamal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Sameera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dhananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Lakshan Sandakan.

Advertisement

Playing XI Updates:

South Africa:

With the likes of Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi set to be rested for the last two T20s, they are sure to play in this one, resulting in the omission of Tabraiz Shamsi and Reeza Hendricks. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen hold the key in the middle order while Andile Phehlukwayo's all-round abilities provide the much-needed balance to the Proteas. One of Anrich Nortje and Dale Steyn should make the lineup, although the latter is the favorite to make the team after being rested for three ODIs in the recently concluded series.

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Markram/Hendricks, Faf(C), Dussen, Duminy, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Ngidi, Tahir and Steyn/Nortje.

Sri Lanka:

After a disappointing series, Sri Lanka are expected to make a few changes to the side with Niroshan Dickwella expected to play at the top of the order alongside Avishka Fernando. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama have prior experience playing for the national side in this format and will be key for them with the likes of Priyamal Perera and Angelo Perera vying for a place in the side. Isuru Udana has thrust himself on to the spotlight with his late-order cameos and is one to watch out for against the Proteas.

Possible XI: Avishka, Dickwella(WK), Sadeera, Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Priyamal, Thisara, Udana, Malinga, Sandakan and Lakmal/Akila.

Match Details:

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20

19th March 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Newlands, Capetown

Pitch Report:

A rain-curtailed encounter at the Newlands last week gave indications of help on offer for pacers at the start although the pitch should yield runs on Tuesday. The last T20 played here between Pakistan and South Africa saw the South Africans defend 192 runs, pointing towards another high-scoring encounter

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Kusal Mendis and Quinton de Kock are in good run-scoring form and would be ideal in the fantasy side. De Kock top scored in the recently concluded ODI series with 353 runs and should get the nod over Sri Lanka.

Batsmen: Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis are good selections considering their run of form while one of Avishka Fernando or Sadeera Samarawickrama should be ideal on a pitch that should support strokeplay.

All-rounders: Thisara Perera and Andile Phehlukwayo are two of the best all-rounders and are must-have players in the side while the all-round skills of Dhananjaya de Silva are also handy to have in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Two of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Imran Tahir are necessary considering their wicket-taking ability in the format while the experienced pair of Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana are more than capable of restricting the South African batsmen at the death. Udana's pinch-hitting abilities are also sure to come into play, making him a valuable option.

Captain: Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram have been in supreme form over the last couple of matches and are sure to score some runs on Tuesday, making them the ideal candidates to assume captaincy with the option of Kagiso Rabada also lingering around.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Quinton de Kock.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock (WK), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Avishka Fernando, JP Duminy, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Kagiso Rabada.

Advertisement