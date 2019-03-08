SA vs SL, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 10th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second ODI of the series, an extremely thorough performance from Kagiso Rabada and the rest of the South African bowlers saw off a Sri Lankan side, bereft of any momentum in the format.

South Africa now look ahead to the third ODI, set to be held on Sunday at the Kingsmead, Durban, with nothing but a win on their minds to seal the series against a so-far hapless Sri Lanka. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis have been in supreme touch with the Lankans unable to make any progress with the World Cup looming large upon them.

While the Sri Lankans seem to find more problems rather than solutions with every passing match, South Africa enter into this contest as the firm favorites, looking to wrap the series with two matches to spare.

Squads to choose from:

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Willem Mulder, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Priyamal Perera, Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Isuru Udana, Akila Dhananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.

Playing XI Updates:

South Africa:

Dale Steyn could replace Anrich Nortje for this match with the veteran pacer sitting out the previous matches. Willem Mulder started off promisingly with a flurry of boundaries but wasn't able to sustain it as he fell rather comically to Vishwa Fernando. He should keep his place in all likelihood with Andile Phehlukwayo following him in the order while the batting order remain the same.

Reeza Hendricks is under the pump with a string of low scores and a certain Aiden Markram scoring hundreds for fun. He is one to look out for along with the usual suspects, de Kock and du Plessis.

Possible XI: de Kock(wk), Hendricks, du Plessis(c), Dussen, Miller, Mulder, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Ngidi, Tahir and Nortje/Steyn

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka's lack of commanding partnerships in the middle overs is just one of many problems for them right now although the bowling unit did fight back after de Kock's superlative innings up front.

Dhananjaya de Silva's bowling should hold him in good stead while much is expected of Niroshan Dickwella at the top of the order. Oshada Fernando has been their best batsmen and is key to their fortunes come Sunday

Possible XI: Dickwella (wk), Avishka, Oshada, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara, Akila, Malinga(c), Rajitha and Vishwa.

Match Details:

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

10th March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

Durban has produced competitive wickets on a regular basis with the average score being 266. The last ODI played here, between Pakistan and South Africa saw a low-scoring encounter with Andile Phehlukwayo putting forth a match-winning performance with four wickets and a fifty to his name. The pitch seemed two-paced, allowing spinners to flight the ball and lure the batsmen into playing false shots.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is a must have in the side with the south-paw coming agonizingly close to scoring a much-awaited hundred in the previous ODI. He should be backed to come good again with the Sri Lankans showing no signs of getting de Kock out early on both occasions in the series.

Batsmen: Newcomers, Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks should be backed over Faf du Plessis with this match being a crucial one for both players in the context of the World Cup 2019 squad. Kusal Mendis has been Sri Lankan's best batsmen in the format and should be picked along with Kusal Perera. Oshada Fernando has also looked good in this tour and could be a handy option as well.

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo and Thisara Perera are the preferred option with the two pace-bowling all-rounders good to score some runs on a decent surface. Both of them are crucial to their bowling plans as well and are sure to pick a wicket with their subtle variations.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga and Vishwa Fernando are good options to choose from the Sri Lankan attack while two of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir should suffice in rounding off an well-rounded fantasy team.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks is under a lot of pressure with Aiden Markram breathing heavily over him with hundreds in the Momentum One Day Cup 2019. He should prove himself on Sunday with a good performance and can aptly be named captain as well. Apart from the South African opener, de Kock and Phehlukwayo are also good options to have as captain in the side.

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Andile Phehlukwayo, Thisara Perera, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Lasith Malinga and Vishwa Fernando. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lasith Malinga and Imran Tahir. Captain: Quinton de Kock

