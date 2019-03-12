SA vs SL, 4th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 13th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With the series wrapped after convincing performances in the first three ODIs, South Africa now look to tinker with their playing XI as they look to finalize the World Cup candidates as they face Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka haven't been anywhere near the level of their opponents with their bowlers posing no threat and their batsmen unable to withstand the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Although Sri Lanka's last match in Port Elizabeth saw them seal a historic Test series win, South Africa once again head into the match as the overwhelming favourites with the prospect of a white-wash firmly planted in their minds

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, JP Duminy, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram.

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (C), Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dhananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan

Playing XI Updates

South Africa

Aiden Markram last three innings for the Titans have yielded in excess of 300 runs, forcing his way into the South African side. As Amla is set to miss the match due to personal reason, Markram has got yet another opportunity to seal his place in the XI. Dwaine Pretorius should make way for one of Duminy or Markram while Dale Steyn's inclusion is also on the cards.

Possible XI: De Kock(WK), Markram, Dussen, Faf(C), Duminy/Markram, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Steyn, Ngidi and Tahir.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera is ruled out for the remaining ODIs with Upul Tharanga or Dhananjaya de Silva filling in for him. The rest of the side should remain the same with better performances expected from the incumbent keeper, Niroshan Dickwella. Isuru Udana was decent in the third ODI and should complement Malinga again with the new ball and in the death overs.

Possible XI: Dickwella (WK), Avishka, Oshada, Mendis, Tharanga/Dhananjaya, Thisara, Kamindu, Udana, Akila, Rajitha/Vishwa and Malinga (C).

Match Details

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI

13th March 2019, 4:30 PM IST

St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

Port Elizabeth yielded 683 runs in the last Momentum One Day Cup 2019 match played here with Aiden Markram scoring a superlative hundred. The pitch is set to play host to another high scoring game with the ball coming on nicely. Pacers should find swing upfront to pick a wicket or try early on in the innings. Spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs and could also force captains to use their part-timers to chew down some of the overs of their fourth and fifth bowlers.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has scored 296 runs so far in three ODIs and looks good to add more runs to the already impressive tally. Niroshan Dickwella's lack of form is also one of the reasons influencing De Kock's selection although he could be backed to overturn it on Wednesday.

Batsmen: With scores of 85, 139 and 169 in the last three List-A games for the Titans, Markram has been in tremendous form and will forward to replicating his form in the Proteas' colours. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando are also viable options to have in the side. Rassie van der Dussen is also a good option with his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs.

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo's whirlwind cameo in the previous ODI further strengthened his position as South Africa's premier all-rounder and should be picked in the fantasy team along with Thisara Perera. Both of them are great assets to have with their variations and big-hitting coming into play in the latter stages of the game.

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have been lethal with the new ball and have already accounted for 11 Sri Lankan wickets in three games. Both of them are great picks while Lasith Malinga's inclusion is a no-brainer. The likes of Tahir and Udana are also handy options to have and could slot in as the fourth and final bowling option in the team.

Captain: Quinton de Kock is the front-runner for captaincy on a pitch where stroke play is easier once the batsmen get themselves in. Faf du Plessis has been in great touch and finds himself only second to QdK on the highest run-getters in the series, which makes him just as viable as any other player for captaincy. Kusal Mendis is also a viable option if one were to pick a Sri Lankan as the captain of the side.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton De Kock (WK), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Andile Phehlukwayo, Thisara Perera, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana. Captain: Quinton de Kock

