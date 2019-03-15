SA vs SL, 5th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 16th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After the high of a historic Test series win in South Africa, Sri Lanka were given a prompt reality check by the hosts after being trumped in each of the four ODIs so far. Sri Lanka have one last chance to beat the Proteas and avoid a white-wash as they face them in the fifth ODI set to be held in Cape Town.

As for South Africa, a chance to finalise their playing XI is on offer with the likes of Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks vying for a spot in the side. With the Proteas already wrapping up the series, they look to avenge the 2-0 Test series loss with a white-wash of their own in what promises to be an entertaining game between the two sides.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, JP Duminy, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram.

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (C), Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dhananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan

Playing XI Updates

South Africa

Hashim Amla's availability is uncertain as of now while Reeza Hendricks' repeated failures could see the return of Rassie van der Dussen, paving the way for Markram to open the batting alongside the in-form, Quinton de Kock. Kagiso Rabada could return at the expense of Lungi Ngidi or Anrich Nortje as they seek to manage the workload of their bowlers.

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Markram, Faf(C), Dussen, Duminy, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Steyn, Ngidi/Nortje and Shamsi

Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankans should field a similar side inspite of a no-show from their batsmen in the fourth ODI. Avishka Fernando has been in good form while neither Upul Tharanga or Niroshan Dickwella have done anything of value at the top of the order. Dhananjaya de Silva could open the batting for them while Vishwa Fernando could return at the expense of Kasun Rajitha.

Possible XI: Tharanga/Dickwella, Avishka, Oshada, Mendis(WK), Priyamal/Angelo, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara, Udana, Malinga, Kamindu and Vishwa.

Match Details

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI

16th March 2019, 4:30 PM IST

Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

A good surface is in store on Saturday with scores of over 250 on offer. Aiden Markram has happy memories at the Newlands with his last outing here yielding 169 runs in a record partnership with Farhaan Behardien. Pacers will find adequate help early on and will hope for a wicket or two in the powerplay overs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the obvious choice with the south-paw going past the fifty mark in each of the four matches so far. Kusal Mendis is also an attractive proposition and could fill in for the South African keeper as well.

Batsmen: Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis missed out in the previous ODI and should be backed to redeem themselves on Saturday while one of the two Fernandos should fill in as the third batting option.

All-rounders: Thisara Perera and Andile Phehlukwayo are must-haves in the team while Dhananjaya de Silva is also a viable option to choose with his part-time spin coming in handy in the middle overs as well.

Bowlers: Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga are more than capable of picking a wicket or two and should occupy two spots in the fantasy team while two of Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi are also great picks to have in the side.

Captain: Aiden Markram is in the midst of the best form of his career and should be backed with captaincy while the likes of Faf du Plessis and Andile Phehlukwayo are also viable options to choose as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock(WK), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Avishka Fernando, Andile Phehlukwayo, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Aiden Markram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis (WK), Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga and Dale Steyn. Captain: Faf du Plessis

