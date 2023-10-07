SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC World Cup 2023, Match 4

South Africa (SA) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SA vs SL Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

South Africa are once again walking into another World Cup as one of the favourites. They have been good in ODIs in recent times. The Temba Bavuma-led side will have the confidence of a brilliant show against Australia with them. Besides, the firepower of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the middle order will make them a team to contend with in the tournament. Their only concern will be the absence of form in the pace attack.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be taking confidence from their run to the finals of the Asia Cup 2023. However, they would look to forget their performance in the final against India and put their best foot forward in the World Cup 2023.

SA vs SL Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The match will commence at 2:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA vs SL, 4th Match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 7, 2023, Saturday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

SA vs SL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will provide help for the spinners. Both teams will look to field first in this match and give their spinners the best conditions to bowl. Also, the dew factor will come into play, so both teams would rather chase down a target when the ball comes better onto the bat.

SA vs SL Probable Playing XIs

SA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

South Africa Probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi

SL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, and Matheesa Pathirana.

SA vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Heinrich Klaasen

This category contains some classy and in-form batters. But Heinrich Klaasen's recent form and his ability to play spin make him the best wicketkeeper choice for the match.

Batter - Sadeera Samarawickrama

This Sri Lankan batter has been in good form since the Asia Cup 2023. He is a consistent run-scorer and a great player of spin. Samarawickrama will be a good choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder - Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage is an all-rounder who can contribute effectively with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes Wellalage a great choice from the all-rounder category.

Bowler - Keshav Maharaj

The fact that the game will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium makes Keshav Maharaj a good choice. Maharaj can be effective with his bowling in the middle overs and can also be handy with the bat lower down the order.

SA vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Heinrich Klaasen

The South African batter is in God mode at present. Klaasen is a very good player of spin and his current batting form makes him a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Much like Klaasen, Samarawickrama is also a very good player of spin. The Sri Lankans will depend heavily on him in the middle overs. Samarawickrama's consistency makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SA vs SL, Match 4

Heinrich Klaasen

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Kusal Mendis

Charith Asalanka

David Miller

SA vs SL Match Expert Tips

The wicket will favour the spinners and run-scoring might be difficult. All-rounders who can bowl spin will be great picks for the fantasy contests of the match.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Saddera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Aiden Markram, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Temba Bavuma, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Aiden Markram, Dunith Wellalage, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana