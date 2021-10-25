SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 18

Match 18 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see South Africa (SA) take on West Indies (WI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Both South Africa and West Indies suffered disappointing losses in their opening fixtures, denting their semi-final aspirations. West Indies were completely blown away by England and will be looking to bounce back with a win in this fixture. However, they come across another brilliant bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. With both teams looking to get their campaigns back on track, a riveting contest beckons in Dubai.

SA vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius/Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

Match Details

SA vs WI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 26th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, the bowlers should get some help off the surface. While there is some movement on offer for the bowlers, the batters will look to attack during the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first and make the most of the conditions first up, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SA vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock couldn't get going in the previous against Australia, denting South Africa's chances of getting a defendable total. Although he isn't in the best of form at the moment, De Kock is one of the best openers in the world with his attacking prowess giving him the nod over Nicholas Pooran in your SA vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Evin Lewis: Like De Kock, Evin Lewis also had a rare failure in his previous outing. However, Lewis has been in fine form in recent months, impressing for the Rajasthan Royals and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. With Lewis capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell didn't have an impact in West Indies' previous game against England. Russell's all-round ability adds much-needed balance to the side and should come to the fore this time around, making him a must-have in your SA vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje was impressive against Australia as he held his own with a couple of wickets. The express pacer has been spot on with his lines and lengths in the UAE and should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this game for the South Africans.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Evin Lewis (WI)

Ravi Rampaul (WI)

Important stats for SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis - 1324 runs in 46 T20I matches, SR: 157.81

Quinton de Kock - 1765 runs in 58 T20I innings, SR: 135.66

Anrich Nortje - 11 wickets in 12 T20I matches, Average: 28.27

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

SA vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

SA vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Evin Lewis

Edited by Samya Majumdar

