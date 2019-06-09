SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 10th, 2019

Amidst all the controversy surrounding AB de Villiers and the selectors, South Africa find themselves in a deeper pit with three losses out of three and their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign hanging by a thread. As they look to keep their hopes and aspirations afloat, they face a rampant West Indies, who have already outlined their mottos and abilities with two wonderful performances against Pakistan and Australia.

With both teams set to face each at the Rose Bowl, West Indies enter the game as the slight favourites given South Africa's woes on and off the field. With Dale Steyn ruled out of the tournament, South Africa look to overturn the rut through their famed batting unit led by Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. They are sure to be tested with a short ball barrage led by the mercurial Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas, who has come off his own this World Cup. Adding the likes of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer to the equation makes the clash more exciting with two valuable points hanging in the balance.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Faf du Plessis(C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

West Indies

Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Playing XI Updates

South Africa

Tabraiz Shamsi is set to be dropped from this given the number of left-handers in the opposition ranks and his below-par performance against India last week. One of Dwaine Pretorius or Beuran Hendricks is in line for a place in the side while the batting unit should remain unchanged inspite of a no-show against India.

Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen have looked good during their stays at the crease but haven't converted their starts into big ones. This art could be crucial come Monday with the Windies looking quite dangerous in all facets of the game. JP Duminy hasn't been in any form off late and could drop out for Aiden Markram, who was one of the top run-scorers in the recently concluded England One Day Cup 2019 for Hampshire.

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Amla, du Plessis (C), Dussen, Miller, Duminy/Markram, Phehlukwayo, Morris, Rabada, Tahir and Beuran Hendricks/Pretorius.

West Indies

No changes are expected from the Windies after running the Australians close earlier in the week. In Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, they possess two of the most explosive openers in world cricket while the in-form Shai Hope provides the calmness required in an otherwise rampant West Indies batting unit. Pooran and Hetmyer are quite capable of clearing the boundaries at will while Russell, Holder and Brathwaithe provide the balance with their all-round abilities.

While Ashley Nurse should keep his place in the side regardless of the number of right-handers in the opposition, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell will once again be key in their plight to bounce out the Proteas.

Possible XI: Gayle, Lewis, Hope(WK), Pooran, Hetmyer, Holder (C), Russell, Brathwaithe, Nurse, Thomas and Cottrell.

Match Details

South Africa vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 15

10th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

In the India-South Africa game, the pacers got considerable help with the new ball as Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada put in commendable shifts for their respective country. Showers are expected throughout the day which could possibly lead to a shortened day as the overcast conditions should favour the bowlers, resulting in a low scoring affair.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope and Quinton de Kock are two of the most in-form batsmen in world cricket as of now and are due for a big one this World Cup. Although both of them have a fifty to their name in this edition, their knocks at the top of the order should have a pivotal say in the proceedings.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis is a must-have in the side given his vast experience in ICC events. Along with him, the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Hashim Amla are also decent options to go with while the explosive Evin Lewis is one to watch out for in what could be a shortened game of cricket

All-rounders: Andre Russell and Andile Phehlukwayo have shown enough promise with the ball to warrant a spot in the fantasy side. While both all-rounders employ contrasting tactics with the ball, both of them are capable of clearing the boundaries with ease in the death overs, adding more value to their selection.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir are perhaps South Africa's best bets with the ball and are ideally picked in the fantasy team as well. For the last and final spot in the side, one of Sheldon Cottrell or Oshane Thomas should suffice.

Captain: Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell are the prime candidates for captaincy with their form over the last few months being note-worthy. Along with them, Quinton de Kock is also a decent option if one were to defer from Faf and Russell.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas, Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis.