SA vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) take on South Africa (SA) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs ZIM Dream11 predictions.

Zimbabwe were impressive in the Group Stage, beating Ireland and Scotland to reach the Super 12. The likes of Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani have delivered the goods and will fancy their chances against more accomplished opponents as well.

They faced a star-studded South African side that has impressed over the last year or so in this format. While there are concerns over Temba Bavuma's form, South Africa boasts of a well-balanced squad capable of going all the way in the tournament. All in all, an intriguing game beckons between the two sides in Hobart.

SA vs ZIM Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 17th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Zimbabwe and South Africa will be played on October 24 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO vs ZIM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 17

Date and Time: 24th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SA vs ZIM pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 17

The average first innings score at this venue in this tournament reads 152. The spinners impressed in the previous game, picking 66 percent of the wickets. The pacers should get some help early on with eight wickets falling in the powerplay phase in the last three matches. Chasing would be the preferred option with dew likely to come into play.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

1st-innings score: 152

2nd-innings score: 138

SA vs ZIM Form Guide

Zimbabwe: LWWLW

South Africa: WWLLW

SA vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for SA.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (72 matches, 2032 runs, SR: 134.13)

Quinton de Kock is a prolific runscorer in this format, scoring over 2000 runs at a strike-rate of 134.13. He scored a fifty in his previous T20I outing against India. Given his knack of scoring big runs at the top of the order, de Kock is a must-have in your SA vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (58 (54) in the previous match vs SCO)

Craig Ervine struck some form in the previous T20 World Cup match, scoring a match-winning fifty against Scotland. While Ervine's T20I strike-rate is a touch on the lower side, he has a heap of experience to fall back on. With the southpaw looking in decent touch, he is a good addition to your SA vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (3 matches, 136 runs, 5 wickets)

Sikandar Raza has been a revelation in the T20 World Cup, scoring 136 runs and picking up five wickets in three matches. He has been brilliant with the bat, striking at 172.15 and using the dimensions of the ground effectively. With Raza impressing with his variations with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your SA vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Blessing Muzarabani (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 15.83)

Blessing Muzarabani has stood out with the ball for Zimbabwe, picking up six wickets in three matches so far. He has averaged just 15.83 and has troubled batters with his extra pace and bounce. Given his form, Muzarabani should be a good pick for your prediction team.

SA vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is bound to be a popular captaincy choice and for good reason. He has scored 136 runs at a strike-rate of 172.15 while picking five wickets with the ball too.

The conditions have played into Raza's hands, who is undoubtedly Zimbabwe's go-to player with the bat. Given his form, Raza is one to watch out for in this game.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has been impressive for South Africa this year, scoring 231 runs in six matches, including a fine hundred against India. He has ample experience of playing in Australia, featuring in the BBL a couple of years ago and playing for South Africa in the 2015 World Cup.

With Rossouw being a decent player of pace and spin, he is a good choice as captain in your Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 2032 runs in 72 matches Sikandar Raza 136 runs in 3 matches Blessing Muzarabani 6 wickets in 3 matches Anrich Nortje 24 wickets in 24 matches Kagiso Rabada 54 wickets in 49 matches

SA vs ZIM match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Zimbabwe has struggled against high-end pace in this tournament with the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little picking up multiple wickets against them. On the same lines, Anrich Nortje is a fine bowler himself who relies on hitting the deck hard and breaching the 145-kmph mark.

If Nortje does find his groove early on, he should be a gamechanging selection in your Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batter: Rilee Rossouw, Craig Ervine, Temba Bavuma

Allrounder: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Aiden Markram

Bowler: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Blessing Muzarabani

SA vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batter: Rilee Rossouw, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl

Allrounder: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell

Bowler: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Richard Ngarava

