SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

South Africa Women Under-19 (SA-W U19) will take on India Women Under-19 (IND-W U19) in the second T20I at the Tuks Cricket Oval in Pretoria on Thursday, December 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

India won the first match of the series by 54 runs. Batting first, the visitors posted 137 runs on the board. In reply, South Africa found it difficult to get going and were restricted to a measly 83/8.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Match Details, 2nd T20

The second T20I of India Women Under-19s tour of South Africa will be played on December 29 at the Tuks Cricket Oval in Pretoria. The match is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19, 2nd T20

Date and Time: 29th December 2022, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Tuks Cricket Oval, Pretoria

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Cricket South Africa YouTube

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Pitch Report

This is a low-scoring venue where bowlers are likely to dominate proceedings. Fast bowlers are expected to rule the roost.

Last match (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 137

Average second-innings score: 83

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Form Guide (This series)

South Africa Women: L

India Women: W

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa Women Under-19 injury/team news

No major injury updates.

South Africa Women Under-19 Probable Playing 11

Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo (C), Madison Landsman, Kayla Reyneke, Andrie Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, M Legodi

India Women Under-19 injury/team news

No major injury updates.

India Women Probable Playing 11

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Ghosh (1 match, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 136.36)

R Ghosh will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 fantasy team. She scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 136.36 and was also great behind the stumps in the first game.

Top Batter pick

S Sehrawat (1 match, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 102.56)

S Sehrawat showed plenty of composure with the bat in the opening game of the series. She amassed 40 runs off 39 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Top All-rounder pick

K Reyneke (1 match, 20 runs and 2 wickets)

K Reyneke slammed 20 runs at a strike rate of 80 and also picked up two wickets at an economy of 3.25 in the first match.

Top Bowler pick

A Hlubi (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

A Hlubi managed to pick up two scalps in the first T20I. She also kept a check on the flow of runs and had an economy rate of 5.50.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Devi

A Devi has been in wonderful form and picked up three wickets in the first game at an economy rate of 3.50 runs. She could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Shabnam

Shabnam was also fabulous with the ball, taking three wickets at a spectacular economy rate of 3.75.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Devi 3 wickets 105 points Shabnam 3 wickets 85 points K Reyneke 20 runs and 2 wickets 80 points A Hlubi 2 wickets 59 points H Gala 11 runs and 1 wicket 59 points

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 match expert tips

K Reyneke has shown plenty of potential with both the bat and ball and will be extremely important for your SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Sehrawat, S Tiwari, O Siyo

All-rounders: A Devi (c), K Reyneke, H Gala

Bowlers: Shabnam (vc), A Hlubi, M Legodi, S Yadav

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: R Ghosh, K Meso

Batters: S Sehrawat, S Tiwari, O Siyo

All-rounders: A Devi, K Reyneke (c), H Gala (vc)

Bowlers: Shabnam, A Hlubi, S Yadav

