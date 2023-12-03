SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, Match 1

The first match of the Bangladesh Women's tour of South Africa will see South Africa Women (SA-W) play Bangladesh Women (BD-W) at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

South Africa Women won their last T20I match against New Zealand Women by 11 runs. They will be looking to continue their dominating form in front of home fans. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, won their last T20I series against Pakistan Women by a 2-1 margin.

SA-W vs BD-W Match Details

The first match of the Bangladesh Women's tour of South Africa will be played on December 3 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs BD-W, Match 1

Date and Time: December 03, 2023, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this wicket.

SA-W vs BD-W Form Guide

SA-W - Will be playing their first match

BD-W - Will be playing their first match

SA-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XI

SA-W Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt may not be available for today's match

T Brits, A Dercksen, A Bosch, L Goodall, S Luus, S Jafta (wk), D Tucker, M Klaas, N Mlaba, T Sekhukhune, and A Hlubi.

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

N Sultana (wk), M Khatun, F Hoque, R Moni, F Khatun, S Akter, S Khatun, S Sultana, N Akter, M Akter, and R Khan.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Jafta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Brits

F Hoque and T Brits are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. A Bosch played exceptionally well in the last series and is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Luus

S Luus and F Khatun are the best all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Akter is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Mlaba

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Mlaba and N Akter. They are also expected to bowl in death overs and have a high probability of picking up wickets. M Klaas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Luus

S Luus will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

T Brits

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Brits your captain. She is in top-notch form and can perform well in today's match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SA-W vs BD-W, Match 1

S Luus

T Brits

N Mlaba

M Klaas

F Khatun

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana

Batters: A Bosch, F Hoque, T Brits

All-rounders: S Akter, D Tucker, S Luus, F Khatun

Bowlers: N Mlaba, M Klaas, N Akter

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana

Batters: A Bosch, T Brits

All-rounders: S Akter, D Tucker, S Luus, F Khatun

Bowlers: N Mlaba, M Klaas, N Akter, T Sekhukhune