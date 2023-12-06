SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, Match 2

The second match of the Bangladesh Women's (BD-W) tour of South Africa (SA-W) will see the two teams face off at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday, December 6. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bangladesh Women surprised everyone with an amazing win against the home team by 13 runs in the first match. This time things might not go in favor of Bangladesh since Laura Wolvaardt is expected to return along with a few other big names.

Bangladesh will give it their all to win the match, but South Africa are expected to come out on top.

SA-W vs BD-W Match Details

The second match of Bangladesh Women's tour of South Africa will be played on December 6 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. The game is set to start at 9.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs BD-W, Match 2

Date and Time: December 6, 2023, 9.30pm IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last women's T20I played here was back in 2018 between South Africa and Bangladesh, where the hosts won by 17 runs.

SA-W vs BD-W Form Guide

SA-W - L

BD-W - W

SA-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XI

SA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

T Brits, L Wolvaardt, A Dercksen, A Bosch, E Marx, S Luus, S Jafta (wk), D Tucker, M Klaas, N Mlaba, T Sekhukhune, A Hlubi.

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Sultana (wk), M Khatun, F Hoque, R Moni, F Khatun, S Akter, S Khatun, S Sultana, N Akter, M Akter, R Khan.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Sultana is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Brits

L Wolvaardt and T Brits are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Bosch played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Luus

S Luus and S Akter are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. F Khatun is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Mlaba

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Mlaba and N Akter. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Klaas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Akter

S Akter will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. She took five wickets in the last match against SA-W.

S Luus

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Luus as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SA-W vs BD-W, Match 2

S Luus

T Brits

L Wolvaardt

A Bosch

N Mlaba

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: A Bosch, L Wolvaardt, T Brits, M Khatun

All-rounders: S Akter, E Marx, S Luus, F Khatun

Bowlers: N Mlaba, N Akter

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: A Bosch, T Brits, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: S Akter, E Marx, S Luus, F Khatun

Bowlers: N Mlaba, M Klaas, T Sekhukhune