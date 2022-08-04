SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 11

South Africa Women (SA-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the 11th match of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, August 4.

South Africa Women lost their opening match against New Zealand Women by 13 runs before losing to England Women by 26 runs. They are out of contention for a place in the knockout rounds. Sri Lanka Women have also been knocked out of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games and are winless so far.

SA-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-W XI

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus(c), Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

SL-W XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera.

Match Details

SA-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 11

Date and Time: 4th August, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format. While the pacers might find some movement with the new ball, the batters are expected to dominate proceedings at the venue.

Today’s SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anushka Sanjeewani is a great choice from the wicketkeeper section for your Dream11 fantasy team. She is safe behind the stumps and can also come in handy with the bat.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt has been batting out of position at No. 4 in the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games. With 69 runs in two matches, she is South Africa Women's highest run-scorer in the competition.

All-rounder

Anneke Bosch is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in good form. She has scored 35 runs and picked up a wicket in two games.

Bowlers

Inoka Ranaweera has Sri Lanka Women's best performer with the ball in the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games so far, taking three wickets each against England Women and New Zealand Women.

Oshadi Ranasinghe picked up two wickets each in the two games so far. The Sri Lankan also has 31 runs to her name.

Top 5 best players to pick in SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) – 189 points

Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL-W) – 153 points

Chloe Tryon (SA-W) – 99 points

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) – 87 points

Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W) – 86 points

Important stats for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Inoka Ranaweera: 6 wickets

Oshadi Ranasinghe: 31 runs and 4 wickets

Laura Wolvaardt: 69 runs

Chloe Tryon: 55 runs

Anneke Bosch: 35 runs and 1 wicket

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games)

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anushka Sanjeewani, Laura Wolvaardt, Nilakshi de Silva, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Chamari Atapattu, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Inoka Ranaweera. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anushka Sanjeewani, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Nilakshi de Silva, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Oshadi Ranasinghe. Vice-captain: Anneke Bosch.

