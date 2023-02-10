SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 1

The first match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa Women (SA-W) lock horns with Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction.

South Africa start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign amid high hopes with home support also behind them. Although they are without Dane van Niekerk due to fitness concerns, South Africa have a decent roster with Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp leading the way.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have impressed in patches over the last year or so, although a lot will ride on the shoulders of Chamari Athapaththu. South Africa will start as the clear favorites but Sri Lanka's experienced roster will fancy an upset in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Cape Town.

SA-W vs SL-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women will lock horns in the first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: 10th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SA-W vs SL-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 1

Although the average first-innings score at this venue over the last three matches reads 122, a decent batting track awaits the two sides. Spinners are likely to play a big role, having accounted for nearly 40 percent of the wickets in the last three WT20Is. There should be some help with the new ball, with six wickets falling in the last three matches in the powerplay phase. Chasing is the preferred option, with the record also favoring the side batting second.

Record at Newlands, Cape Town in WT20Is (Last 3 matches)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 122

2nd-innings score: 118

SA-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa Women.

South Africa Women probable playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shahani, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anushka Sanjeewani (47 matches, 477 runs, Average: 14.45)

Anushka Sanjeewani is a fairly experienced batter with 477 runs in 47 matches. Although she averages a touch below 15, Sanjeewani has a respectable strike rate of 84.27. With her counterpart Sinalo Jafta unlikely to get a chance to bat, Sanjeewani stands out as a good option for your SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (47 matches, 849 runs, Average: 28.30)

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the top batters in the world with a T20I batting average of 28.30. She is a regular in the T20 franchise leagues and is a decent player of both pace and spin. With Wolvaardt scoring some runs in warm-up matches as well, she is a must-have in your SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chloe Tryon (82 matches, 957 runs, 24 wickets)

Chloe Tryon is in fine form coming into the game, scoring a blistering fifty in her last T20I against India. Tryon also adds value with her left-arm spin. With Tryon likely to bat higher up the order as a floater, she is another top pick for your SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Inoka Ranaweera (62 matches, 68 wickets, Average: 17.82)

Inoka Ranaweera has been a regular in the Sri Lankan set-up in white-ball formats for quite a while. She has 68 wickets in 62 T20Is with an average of 17.82. With the conditions also likely to suit her, Ranaweera is a fine pick for your SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shabnim Ismail

Shabnim Ismail is one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game and has a heap of experience to fall back on as well. Ismail has 115 wickets in 107 matches at a brilliant average of 18.80. Ismail concedes less than six runs an over in T20Is, holding her in good stead and making her a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain of your SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt has been in fine form over the last year or so, impressing for the Northern Superchargers and Adelaide Strikers in the Hundred and WBBL, respectively. Wolvaardt comes into the game on the back of a fifty against Pakistan in a warm-up match. With Wolvaardt capable of scoring big runs, she is a viable captaincy pick in your SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Marizanne Kapp 1120 runs, 67 wickets in 88 matches Shabnim Ismail 115 wickets in 107 matches Laura Wolvaardt 849 runs in 47 matches Chamari Athapaththu 2181 runs in 106 matches Kavisha Dilhari 16 wickets in 29 matches

SA-W vs SL-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Nonkululeko Mlaba is a talented bowler who has picked up six wickets in her last five T20Is. Mlaba has a T20I bowling average of 21.86, with an economy of 5.71 holding her in good stead. With the conditions also likely to help spinners, Mlaba is a good choice for your SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tasmin Britz, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail (vc)

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tasmin Britz, Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (c), Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Inoka Ranaweera, Shabnim Ismail

Poll : 0 votes