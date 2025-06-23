SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for South Africa Women tour of West Indies 2025, 3rd T20I

The third T20I match of South Africa women's tour of the West Indies 2025 will be played at the Three WS Oval in Cave Hill on Monday, June 23. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The series is currently at a standstill as both teams have won one match each. West Indies won the second T20I match by six wickets. South Africa won the first T20I match by 50 runs.

These two teams have played 24 head-to-head matches. West Indies have won 14 while South Africa have won eight games. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

SA-W vs WI-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the South Africa women's tour of the West Indies 2025 will be played on June 23, at the Three WS Oval in Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 11.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

SA-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: June 23, 2025, 11.30pm IST

Venue: Three WS Oval, Cave Hill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Three WS Oval in Cave Hill is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another high-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between West Indies Women and South Africa Women, where a total of 229 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SA-W vs WI-W Form Guide

SA-W - L W

WI-W - W L

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

SA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Tazmin Brits, Nadine De Klerk, Miane Smit, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Laura Wolvaardt ©, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Qiana Joseph, Realeanna Grimmond, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews ©, Shabika Gajnabi, Janelle Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Campbelle

S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 23 runs in the last two matches. K Meso is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

T Brits

L Wolvaardt and T Brits are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Brits will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 112 runs in the last two matches. Q Joseph is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

J Claxton and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 82 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. N de Klerk is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Mlaba

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Fletcher and N Mlaba. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. N Mlaba will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken three wickets in the last two matches. K Ramharack is another good bowler for today's match.

SA-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 82 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

T Brits

T Brits is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has smashed 112 runs in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for SA-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20I match

H Matthews

T Brits

J Claxton

N de Klerk

N Mlaba

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Batters: L Wolvaardt, Q Joseph, T Brits

All-rounders: H Matthews, M Kapp, C Tryon, J Claxton, N de Klerk

Bowlers: N Mlaba, A Fletcher

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Batters: T Brits

All-rounders: H Matthews, M Kapp, J Claxton, N de Klerk

Bowlers: N Mlaba, A Fletcher, A Khaka, K Ramharack, J Glasgow

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️