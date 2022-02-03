SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

South Africa Women (SA-W) will be up against West Indies Women (WI-W) in the third ODI of the four-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

South Africa Women will be disappointed with their batting efforts in the series. But their bowling department has performed pretty well, bowling out the visitors for 160 runs in the second ODI. But South Africa ended up losing the match in the Super Over. West Indies Women, on the other hand, will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum and clinching the series today.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-W XI

Sune Luus (C), Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

WI-W XI

Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack.

Match Details

SA-W vs WI-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 3rd February 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Stadium has assisted the bowlers. While the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The average first-innings score in the last two ODI matches played at the venue is 197 runs.

Today’s SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sinalo Jafta: Jafta has scored only 14 runs in two matches this series. But she can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Deandra Dottin: Dottin has been in brilliant form with the bat. She has scored 187 runs in the two ODIs at a strike rate of close to 99.

Tazmin Brits: Brits has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for South Africa Women in the series. She has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 61.95 in two matches.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews: Matthews has impressed everyone with her all-round performances, scoring 55 runs while also picking up four wickets in two matches.

Sune Luus: Sune Luus can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. She has scored 52 runs and also picked up two wickets in her two outings this series.

Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka: Khaka has bowled exceptionally well in the last two ODIs, scalping six wickets, including her best figures of 5/26. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Shamilia Connell: Connell has been one of the most economical bowlers for her side, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 2.83 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Deandra Dottin (WI-W) - 240 points

Hayley Matthews (WI-W) - 208 points

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) - 206 points

Sune Luus (SA-W) - 155 points

Karishma Ramharack (WI-W) - 121 points

Important Stats for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Deandra Dottin: 187 runs in 2 matches; SR - 98.94

Hayley Matthews: 55 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 80.88 and ER - 3.78

Ayabonga Khaka: 6 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.06

Sune Luus: 52 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 74.28 and ER - 3.17

Karishma Ramharack: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.34

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women tour of South Africa

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinalo Jafta, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Sune Luus, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Sune Luus.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women tour of South Africa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Mignon du Preez, Tazmin Brits, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Sune Luus, Shamilia Connell, Masabata Klaas, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Mignon du Preez.

Edited by Samya Majumdar