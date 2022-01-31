SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between West Indies Women (WI-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

Although rain played spoilsport in the previous game, the Windies made their mark with an astounding batting performance. They will be keen to replicate the same and gain a series lead by winning today's fixture. However, they come across a resilient South African side who have some of the world's best women cricketers in Laura Wolvaardt and Shabnim Ismail in their ranks. With both teams eyeing a crucial win today, a cracking game awaits at the Wanderers.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

SA-W XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin (c), Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann-Fraser, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack and Shakera Selman

Match Details

SA-W vs WI-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch has something to offer for both the batters and bowlers. Although the new ball should do a bit for the pacers, the batters should enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. The spinners will also play a part in the middle overs, with some turn available. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses. 230-240 should be par at this venue, but both teams are more than capable of crossing the 250-run mark with ease.

Today's SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Although Kycia Knight didn't get many runs in the previous ODI, she is a decent player in this format. Apart from her ability against both pace and spin, Knight adds value with her wicketkeeping skills, making her a good addition to your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the world with her record speaking for itself. The youngster also has some decent experience to fall back on, following her stints in the Hundred and the WBBL. Given her ability to shift gears at will, Wolvaardt is a must-have in your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Allrounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews was demoted down the order in the previous game but she remains one of the better batters in the Windies set-up. The star all-rounder is likely to play a big role with both bat and ball, especially with Stefanie Taylor injuring herself in the previous game. With her experience also bound to come into play, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail is one of the fastest bowlers in the world, often troubling batters with her ability to swing the ball at a rapid pace. Apart from her bowling ability, Ismail can also pack a punch with the bat, holding her in good stead ahead of the game.

Three best players to pick in SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Deandra Dottin (WI-W)

Key Stats for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Deandra Dottin: 3443 runs in 125 ODI innings, Average: 30.74

Shabnim Ismail: 155 wickets in 111 ODI matches, Average: 21.19

Laura Wolvaardt: 2317 runs in 63 ODI matches, Average: 43.71

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Knight, D Dottin, L Wolvaardt, M du Preez, C Nation, H Matthews, S Luus, A Khaka, S Ismail, S Selman and K Ramharack

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: H Matthews.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Campbelle, D Dottin, L Wolvaardt, M du Preez, R Williams, H Matthews, S Luus, M Klaas, S Ismail, S Selman and S Connell

Captain: H Matthews. Vice-captain: M du Preez.

